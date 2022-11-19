Shopify Rebellion get revenge against Cloud9 White, eliminate NA rivals from VALORANT Game Changers championship

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
G2 Gozen make VCT history the hard way in thrilling Game Changers Championship grand final
An incredible week of VALORANT came to a close Sunday with the grand finals of the first-ever VCT Game Changers international championship. EMEA titans G2 Gozen faced off against North America’s Shopify Rebellion and their Cinderella lower bracket run. Today’s match was a rollercoaster, and frankly, one of the...
dotesports.com
BLAST World Final to be shaken up by major CS:GO gameplay changes
An exciting new era of CS:GO competition is set to officially begin on Dec. 14 when the BLAST World Final in Abu Dhabi hosts the first tournament to feature the massive new changes introduced to the game in the Nov. 18 update. The Nov. 18 update is one of the...
dotesports.com
BOOM goes the roster: BOOM Esports drops 3 players despite memorable TI11 campaign
BOOM Esports’ Dota 2 roster shed three leaves in the span of four days as the organization bid farewell to JaCkky, TIMS, and skem. With the addition of Jackky in Feb. 2022, BOOM burst onto the SEA Dota 2 screen. Together, they placed first and second in the last two DPC tours. Considering BOOM was also top of the charts in the first DPC tour, it was clear the squad was having a dream season.
dotesports.com
Is Faker joining the LCS? 3 NA teams that League’s No. 1 star could help improve in 2023
Faker is considered the greatest League of Legends player of all time—and for good reason. Faker has won three League World Championships on top of several regional titles year in and year out. His title of League GOAT, though, comes from his consistent and unmatched success, as well as...
dotesports.com
Ropz pulls off OP play on Mirage to break OG’s momentum at BLAST Premier Fall Final
FaZe’s CS:GO star ropz made a game-changing play versus OG at BLAST Premier Fall Final on Mirage today. OG were comfortably beating FaZe 5-0 in the first half of Mirage when ropz helped to end up their streak. The Estonian star made a silent sneaky drop near the A ramp while both teams were running their default and completely caught OG’s rifler Maciej “F1KU” Miklas off guard. The CT player didn’t hear ropz make a single noise near him and was killed while holding a grenade near the choke point.
dotesports.com
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: It’s time for G2 to show some improvement
The $425,000 CS:GO tournament BLAST Premier Fall Final will run in Copenhagen from Nov. 23 to 27 and will feature eight of some of the best teams in the world. BLAST Premier Fall Final will be held at Royal Arena and is the first S-tier tournament post-IEM Rio Major, which took place in November as well. This gives an opportunity to NAVI, OG, Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and G2 Esports to redeem themselves from their recent performances.
dotesports.com
Nongshim RedForce promotes Challengers roster to main team for LCK 2023
Nongshim RedForce parted ways with Canna, Dread, Bdd, Ghost, Effort, SnowFlower, and Comet today. Unlike other League of Legends teams, we didn’t have to wait long to know the team’s new lineup. The organization has made the decision to promote its entire Challengers team to the LCK for...
dotesports.com
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
dotesports.com
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid’s YEKINDAR explains why he struggled to perform at IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Team Liquid, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world, left Brazil with a sour taste in their mouth after failing to reach the playoffs. Expectations were higher for Liquid, who were runners-up at ESL Pro League season 16, the last S-tier event before the IEM Rio Major. But the team couldn’t replicate their form from Malta in Brazil. Most notably, the team’s star YEKINDAR, went missing in the event. He arrived in Rio with an average 1.16 rating since joining Liquid, but only averaged 1.00 during the $1.25 million tournament, according to HLTV.
dotesports.com
Welcome home: Golden Guardians signs ‘the best support in the LCS’ to kick off the team’s 2023 rebuild
After spending several seasons as a middling team in the LCS, Golden Guardians has acquired one of the most experienced support players in the league to begin the 2022 League of Legends offseason with a bang. Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun is signing with Golden Guardians as the team’s new starting support...
dotesports.com
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results
BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.
dotesports.com
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is revamping the ranked experience with Ranked 2.0
The new ranked experience is finally here. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid’s Ranked 2.0 update is significantly changing the ranked playlist, altering how players rise through the ranks and play with their friends. Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is adding a new...
dotesports.com
Where to find gas masks in DMZ
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to experience a new mode called DMZ outside of the traditional battle royale modes in Warzone 2. DMZ is designed to be an extraction mode heavily relying on the narrative of MW2. DMZ is a free-to-play mode where you can complete different contracts, participate in world activities, and extract with a bag full of essential items. Similar to the battle royale, you’ll find various items like UAVs, self-revive kits, gas masks, stims, and much more.
dotesports.com
Reign of the dragon: China claims third consecutive TFT World Championship title
Dragons help form some of the strongest teams in Teamfight Tactics, and they’ve also dominated the game’s competitive scene, as XunGe from China earned the region’s third straight TFT World Championship title. Day three of the TFT World Championship showcased eight of the best players from China,...
dotesports.com
WePlay Academy League: How the tournament for young esports players emerged
Written in partnership with WePlay Esports. This is a sponsored post. Last year, July 19, 2021, was the first gaming day of WePlay Academy League, the Counter-Strike tournament series for up-and-coming esports talents. The project, founded by tournament operator WePlay Esports and eight top esports organizations, quickly gained momentum and gave the world five great CS:GO tournament seasons.
dotesports.com
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is getting rid of pre-round friendly fire, among several quality-of-life updates
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is bringing multiple quality-of-life updates to the game, improving several aspects to improve the experience for the player base. Operation Solar Raid is the final operation of the year and is ending 2022 with dozens of changes and updates. One of the most notable changes is the removal of friendly fire during the preparation phase, removing the chances of damaging a teammate before the round begins.
dotesports.com
When is Solis coming to Rainbow Six Siege?
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is jam-packed with new content and gameplay updates for new and long-term players alike to enjoy. The new Colombian operator Solis is joining the roster of defenders equipped with her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget that is perfect for gathering intel.
dotesports.com
G2 player points to 3 maps Valve should have added to CS:GO’s map pool instead of Anubis
One CS:GO player isn’t fond of the latest change to the map pool. Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, the in-game leader for G2 Esports, criticized the addition of Anubis to the active map pool in an interview with Blix.GG today. The Dane believes Valve has plenty of better maps it could have added to the pool instead of Anubis.
dotesports.com
How many people play Warzone 2?
It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.
Comments / 0