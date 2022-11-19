Shopify Rebellion get revenge against Cloud9 White, eliminate NA rivals from VALORANT Game Changers championship

Team Liquid, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world, left Brazil with a sour taste in their mouth after failing to reach the playoffs. Expectations were higher for Liquid, who were runners-up at ESL Pro League season 16, the last S-tier event before the IEM Rio Major. But the team couldn’t replicate their form from Malta in Brazil. Most notably, the team’s star YEKINDAR, went missing in the event. He arrived in Rio with an average 1.16 rating since joining Liquid, but only averaged 1.00 during the $1.25 million tournament, according to HLTV.

1 DAY AGO