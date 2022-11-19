Read full article on original website
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
universalhub.com
Man charged with calling in bomb threat that cleared Back Bay station
A man with a criminal record dating to 1994 was charged with calling 911 to report a bomb at Back Bay station on Oct. 14 that led police to clear the station, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. No bomb was found, but detectives tracked the call to Eric...
NECN
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run
BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police.
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday. According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
universalhub.com
Police nab man they say tried to rob a Dorchester Avenue liquor store with a shotgun, only to have clerks wrestle it away and beat him with it
Boston Police report arresting the man they say tried to rob Savin Hill Wine and Spirits on Dorchester Avenue back on May 8, but who only managed to get away with fresh bruises from where store employees beat him with his own sawed-off shotgun. Police say officers spotted John Hughes,...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
liveboston617.org
Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street
At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three
“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
whdh.com
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Shoplifting from Several Stores, Electric Scooter Stolen
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 3, 8 p.m.: A white van hit a car parked on Union Street. When officers arrived they found the van running and the driver behind the wheel. Police spoke to the man who said he was on his way to his cousin’s house to watch a hockey game. An odor of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath, and he slurred his speech and had glassy eyes. The man did not pass field sobriety tests. Frank Sullivan, 66, of Allston, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: District A-1 and E-13 Drug Control Unit Take Down Dealer in JP
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
capecoddaily.com
VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS
HYANNIS – Barnstable police patrol officers reportedly went to check on an adult female apparently pulling on Main Street shop doors and acting erratically at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At one point, officers reportedly tried to get the unknown female to simply leave and go home when she suddenly turned and jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, holding on and refusing to let go. While being taken into custody, the woman reportedly resisted officers by moving her cuffed hands to the front of her body. And at one point, she allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to take his firearm. She also reportedly broke one of the storefront windows during the entire outburst. Later at police headquarters, HN was told the female was still being very uncooperative and not telling them her name. The volatile “Jane Doe” in custody also reportedly tried to bite officers during the booking process. Police sources were uncertain what was causing the female’s violent behavior, but excessive drug use has not been ruled out as a factor. No police officers were seriously injured. [DEVELOPING] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by the Red Hot Chili Peppers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * The details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions, observations on scene, and information from police sources on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post VIOLENT “JANE DOE” ALLEGEDLY JUMPED ON CRUISER, TRIED TO BITE AND DISARM POLICE OFFICERS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: BTD hates East Boston, and I will never stop complaining about it
A disgusted citizen files a 311 complaint about a car with Rhode Island plates just parked on Barnes Avenue overnight without a single orange ticket or tow truck pulling it away, and he or she is getting rather fed up:. BTD DOESN'T LIKE TO COME ON THIS SIDE OF THE...
