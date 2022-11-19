Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari executed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix “perfectly” to beat Sergio Perez to second place in both the race and the drivers’ championship. Perez started on the front row alongside teammate Max Verstappen and Red Bull ran one-two for the first part of the race, keeping Leclerc at a safe distance for a spell. However, the first round of pit stops came with Leclerc starting to close in on Perez and a similar scenario later in the race saw Red Bull call Perez in again while Ferrari made a one-stop strategy work with Leclerc holding the Mexican off by just over a second.

2 DAYS AGO