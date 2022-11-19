Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win
Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi test: Ferrari finish 2022 on top as Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri make F1 team debuts
The one-day test - held two days after Yas Marina's season-ending race - was largely a tyre test for Pirelli's new 2023 compounds, while all 10 teams were also required to test young drivers in their second cars. That led to a jam-packed timesheet, with 24 drivers in action over...
Vettel Finishes His Final F1 Lap As Ferrari Holds on for Vice Champion
The bittersweet season finale left some teams looking to the future and other drivers focusing on one final bow.
Daniel Ricciardo secures F1 future with return to Red Bull as third driver
Daniel Ricciardo will join Red Bull as their third driver for the 2023 Formula One season, the Australian reuniting with team he raced for between 2014 and 2018 and with whom he scored seven grand prix victories. Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren at the end of this season and was...
racer.com
'Perfect' strategy execution in Abu Dhabi nets Leclerc second in points
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari executed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix “perfectly” to beat Sergio Perez to second place in both the race and the drivers’ championship. Perez started on the front row alongside teammate Max Verstappen and Red Bull ran one-two for the first part of the race, keeping Leclerc at a safe distance for a spell. However, the first round of pit stops came with Leclerc starting to close in on Perez and a similar scenario later in the race saw Red Bull call Perez in again while Ferrari made a one-stop strategy work with Leclerc holding the Mexican off by just over a second.
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Verstappen Wins 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Race; LeClerc Claims 2nd Ahead of Perez
Photo | Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.It was also Sebastian Vettel's final race, as the four-time F1 champion is retiring after this season.
BBC
Shaila-Ann Rao departs her FIA role after less than six months
Formula 1's governing body has split with its interim secretary general Shaila-Ann Rao less than six months after appointing her. Rao, who joined the FIA from Mercedes in June, was at the centre of the controversy over Red Bull breaching F1's budget cap regulations in 2021. An FIA statement said...
BBC
Zak Brown: McLaren Racing boss wants driver qualification rules changed
Formula 1 should change its driver qualification system to make it easier for IndyCar drivers to join the grid, says McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown. Red Bull were prevented from signing American Colton Herta for 2023 because he did not have sufficient points under governing body the FIA's 'super-licence' system.
qcnews.com
F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023
Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that’s set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female...
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes' difficult season 'absolutely necessary' - Toto Wolff
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff says that their difficult 2022 season was "absolutely necessary" for the team's future success. Mercedes, who had won the last eight constructors' championships, finished the season third and won only one race. Wolff said: "I am sure this a difficult year was necessary to...
MotorAuthority
America's Logan Sargeant to enter F1 in 2023 with Williams
An American driver is set to enter Formula 1 for the first time since 2015, when Alexander Rossi last drove for former team Marussia. Current Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant is set to join Williams in 2023 after securing enough points in the 2022 F2 season to gain an FIA Super License, which he achieved on Saturday at an F2 race in Abu Dhabi.
Spain v Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 – live
Will the 2010 World Cup winners Spain start with victory or can Costa Rica spring a surprise in Group E? Join Rob Smyth
NBC Sports
Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
MALAGA, Spain – Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series 2-0...
Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to renew his contract with the Premier League club, per reports.
BBC
Manchester United fans on the potential sale of the club
As the sun struggled to break through the clouds over Old Trafford this morning, the fans too were failing to make an appearance. It was a quiet scene outside the ground, despite two very big announcements from Manchester United in less than 24 hours - one which supporters say they have been "desperate" for.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
A summary of day one for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which hosts Qatar faced Ecuador for their first ever major tournament match.
BBC
Owners of Manchester United consider to sell di club
Owners of English club Manchester United say dem dey consider to sell di club as dem dey "explore strategic alternatives". Di Americans buy di Old Trafford outfit for £790m ($1.34bn) for 2005. Dia decision come afta years of protest from fans against dia ownership. A statement from di club...
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's World Cup opener vs. Belgium
At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
Comments / 0