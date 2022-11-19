Read full article on original website
TTU welcomes Oklahoma in last home game of the season for Senior Night
LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The time has come for a number of Red Raiders, their final game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Senior Night Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a ceremony will precede kickoff to honor approximately 24 upperclassmen. While it will be the last time in front of the home crowd, bowl eligibility was secured last time out and a destination is expected to be announced on Dec. 4 for what will put a bow on the Red Raiders’ 2022 season.
Texas Tech Strikes Their Way Into A Bowl Game
Texas Tech has bounced back after losing four of five games and earned a bowl bid. It’s been a season of growing pains for Iowa State, with younger players at critical positions, including sophomore quarterback Dekkers. Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10 on Saturday night. Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38
LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals. After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25.
Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?
The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders’ flaws exposed in loss to Creighton
Monday at the Maui Jim Invitational in Maui, Hawaii, the Texas Tech basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, a 76-65 defeat at the hands of No. 10 Creighton. In a game that was knotted at 31 at halftime, Tech was simply unable to match the Bluejays hot shooting in the final 20 minutes.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (NEWS RELEASE) - No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 10 Creighton went into halftime tied at 31 before the Bluejays pulled away in the second half for a 76-65 quarterfinal win in the first game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
MAUI, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech falls in game one of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational 76-65 to #10 Creighton. The Red Raiders dominated the game in the opening 10 minutes and after the Red Raider defense forced 13 turnovers in the first half, the Blue Jays tightened up on offense and didn’t allow a turnover during the entire second half. Tied at 31 heading into the locker rooms, second-chance points became a factor during the remaining 20 minutes.
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Lady Raiders win road opener, beating Louisiana 64-48
Lafayette, Louisiana (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders went on the road for the first time this season, beating Louisiana 64-48 Sunday afternoon in Lafayette. Getting her first career Texas Tech start, Freshman Bailey Maupin had 13 points and 5 rebounds. Jazz Lewis had 12 points while Rhyle McKinney added 10...
Littlefield ISD athletic director, coach passed away
Littlefield Independent School District Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas has died after a "brief illness," according to Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read.
Two Docs Brewing Co. and The Lubbock Matadors bring the World Cup to Lubbock fans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The World Cup is underway and Lubbock’s new semi-pro soccer team is drumming up the excitement. The Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club and Two Docs partnered up on Monday to keep Lubbock’s soccer fan base going. Eric Washington, Managing Partner at Two Docs says, “We...
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Lubbock teen accused of live-streaming gun outside Cavazos Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was indicted on Tuesday after a report from the Lubbock Police Department accused him of going on a live stream and displaying a gun outside Cavazos Middle School on November 3. Xavier Olivarez, 18, was indicted for charges of Exhibiting Firearms on Campus or School Bus and making a […]
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
