Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

TTU welcomes Oklahoma in last home game of the season for Senior Night

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The time has come for a number of Red Raiders, their final game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Senior Night Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a ceremony will precede kickoff to honor approximately 24 upperclassmen. While it will be the last time in front of the home crowd, bowl eligibility was secured last time out and a destination is expected to be announced on Dec. 4 for what will put a bow on the Red Raiders’ 2022 season.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech Strikes Their Way Into A Bowl Game

Texas Tech has bounced back after losing four of five games and earned a bowl bid. It’s been a season of growing pains for Iowa State, with younger players at critical positions, including sophomore quarterback Dekkers. Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10 on Saturday night. Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38

LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals. After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?

The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech falls to #9 Creighton from Maui

MAUI, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech falls in game one of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational 76-65 to #10 Creighton. The Red Raiders dominated the game in the opening 10 minutes and after the Red Raider defense forced 13 turnovers in the first half, the Blue Jays tightened up on offense and didn’t allow a turnover during the entire second half. Tied at 31 heading into the locker rooms, second-chance points became a factor during the remaining 20 minutes.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders win road opener, beating Louisiana 64-48

Lafayette, Louisiana (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders went on the road for the first time this season, beating Louisiana 64-48 Sunday afternoon in Lafayette. Getting her first career Texas Tech start, Freshman Bailey Maupin had 13 points and 5 rebounds. Jazz Lewis had 12 points while Rhyle McKinney added 10...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
LUBBOCK, TX

