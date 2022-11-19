Read full article on original website
French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
Oak Creek police seek help finding missing 16-year-old
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oak Creek police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Officials say William was last seen in the early morning hours Thrusday, Nov. 24. Police say WIlliam may be trying to get to Oregon on his own accord. Anyone with...
A vehicle driving the wrong way on a Chicago street causes high-speed crash, killing its occupants and injuring 16, police say
(CNN) -- A car speeding down a Chicago street in the wrong direction Wednesday slammed into several other vehicles at an intersection, killing its two occupants and injuring 16 other people, including seven children, police said. The vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was traveling "at a very high rate of speed"...
Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
Shooting near Brady and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shooting near Pleasant and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Pleasant and Van Buren. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still looking into what...
Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/26)...Lots of Holiday Cheer & Some Swim Time too!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Lots of holiday themed events are showing up in the Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight with one summertime event too.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
CBS 58 Exclusive: Jackson Sparks' 'Angelversary': Family reflects one year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday was the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Parade attack. But today actually marks one year since eight-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away. Earlier tonight, the Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sat down with Jessob Reisbeck -- to talk about their little boy...
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the East Side of Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final drawing for a 58 Hometowns visit took place on Friday, Nov. 25, selecting the East Side of Milwaukee!. This will mark the 58th stop in the 58 Hometowns series. CBS 58 will have more details about the future of the 58 Hometowns series, but...
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
Warming up heading into the weekend
After a cloudy and, at times, rainy Thanksgiving, abundant sunshine returns for Black Friday! Wind chills will be below freezing through mid-morning today, but you can leave the winter jacket at home if you're doing some shopping this afternoon as temps rise close to 50 degrees. Temps will be even...
13th annual Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks offer Free community meal to thousands in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two local restaurant owners started a community Thanksgiving meal 13 years ago, and it's grown to serve over 3,000 people. Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks served up all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites again this year-- turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn and more.
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
'Love in action': Hundreds enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Breaking Bread community feast
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An advocacy group made sure everybody could grab a hot meal and warm clothes Thursday on Milwaukee's north side. Hundreds attended the Breaking Bread Community Feast and donation drive, hosted by Dream Team United MKE. Thursday's event was the fourth year of Breaking Bread, held in...
Lakefront Brewery sees long Black Friday line as customers wait for limited edition brew
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How about this for a Black Friday tradition? Friday morning, plenty of beer lovers got up very early to wait in the cold for Lakefront Brewery's limited edition Black Friday release. We met one gentleman who got in line around 6 p.m. Thursday night! He says...
