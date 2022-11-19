ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

CBS 58

French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Oak Creek police seek help finding missing 16-year-old

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oak Creek police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Officials say William was last seen in the early morning hours Thrusday, Nov. 24. Police say WIlliam may be trying to get to Oregon on his own accord. Anyone with...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting near Brady and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting near Pleasant and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Pleasant and Van Buren. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still looking into what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the East Side of Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final drawing for a 58 Hometowns visit took place on Friday, Nov. 25, selecting the East Side of Milwaukee!. This will mark the 58th stop in the 58 Hometowns series. CBS 58 will have more details about the future of the 58 Hometowns series, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Warming up heading into the weekend

After a cloudy and, at times, rainy Thanksgiving, abundant sunshine returns for Black Friday! Wind chills will be below freezing through mid-morning today, but you can leave the winter jacket at home if you're doing some shopping this afternoon as temps rise close to 50 degrees. Temps will be even...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI

