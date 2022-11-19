ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT duo Dest and McKennie declare themselves fit ahead of World Cup opener

By Seth Vertelney
With two days to go until the World Cup kicks off, U.S. national team duo Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie both declared themselves fit at a press conference on Saturday.

Dest has been battling adductor fatigue, but was able to make a cameo off the bench for A.C. Milan last weekend after missing three straight games.

The right back had, however, been spotted doing individual training this week , raising some concerns he may not be ready for Monday’s game against Wales.

McKennie, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain with Juventus in late October and hasn’t played since.

But both players, who figure to be a part of Gregg Berhalter’s starting lineup if healthy, said they are ready to go.

“Juventus and the national team, they were both working together to make sure that I’m 100 percent fit here,” McKennie said. “So I came in, did a couple days of just maintaining and keep it under control.”

McKennie said he took part in Wednesday’s scrimmage against Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC.

“We played the friendly the other day, and I felt good. I felt ready to go, and that’s where I’m at,” the midfielder added.

Dest added: “I’m feeling good. Of course, after the last game [for AC Milan], I had a little bit of fatigue. Right now, it’s going well. I’m ready to play.”

McKennie and Dest were two of four USMNT players who arrived in Qatar with questions over their fitness. With Matt Turner also having declared himself fit this week, only Luca de la Torre remains as a player whose injury status is still unknown.

De la Torre was ruled out for three weeks with a muscle tear on October 28 , giving him a tight timeframe to recover in time for the World Cup.

The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
