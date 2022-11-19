Read full article on original website
Indiana Jones
Even Harrison Ford couldn’t escape the clutches of Disney’s obsession with de-aging technology. The Indiana Jones 5 actor is now the third and final member of the Star Wars original trilogy trio to roll back the years with VFX software. Empire has revealed that a younger Indy will make an appearance in the upcoming film.
Glen Powell wasn't sold on the role of Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick—until Tom Cruise helped push him
Glen Powell’s star has slowly been on the rise over the last decade, working on films such as Dark Knight Rises, Set It Up, Hidden Figures, and Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood. However, with his casting in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has been launched into the stratosphere, gaining entrance into the big leagues.
Chuck Lorre apparently wrote an extremely wild pilot script about working with Charlie Sheen
As anyone who has caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom will know, the man loves to talk about himself and his TV writing/producing career (if you haven’t caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom, he tends to sneak in little self-serving notes in lieu of a standard production company logo), so it’s weirdly not too surprising that he apparently wrote a script for a TV pilot about a guy named Chuck Lorre working on a hit sitcom called Two And A Half Men that abruptly goes off the rails at one point thanks to the problematic, tiger blood-fueled behavior of a cast member named Charlie Sheen—you know, like the thing that happened in real life.
Trevor Noah has met with each Daily Show correspondent to warn them about hosting the show
Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show is quickly coming to an end, and names for his replacement are already being thrown in the ring. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is a frontrunner for the title, but some reports have suggested that more than one person could end up behind the desk. Comedy Central boss Chris McCarthy “suggests his phone has been ringing off the hook with interested parties” in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter. Noah apparently doesn’t have a say in the decision, but he’s been making sure that his team knows what they’re getting into if they do get tapped to host.
Every character on The White Lotus, ranked by how insufferable they are
To watch any given episode of The White Lotus: Sicily is to step into a resort where, if you were a guest, you’d spend the entire time people-watching. And, in turn, judging those very people you find yourself sharing common areas with. As with its first season, writer-director-creator Mike White has populated his fictional hotel with a string of folks who are, for better and for worse, insufferable in all the right ways. Therein lies the biting satire at the heart of this sun-dappled, Emmy-winning series.
The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco knows Albie is missing the "spice"
This season of Mike White’s The White Lotus has delved into the way gender dynamics play themselves out in our modern world, as the vacationers come into interpersonal romantic and sexual battles over the course of the week. One of these visitors is Adam DiMarco’s Albie, who finds himself stuck on a nice guy loop with fellow American, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
Back in the public eye, James Cameron shares some embarrassing Leonardo DiCaprio stories
James Cameron is an old hand at this Hollywood press cycle thing. He knows that if you want your movie to break even by being one of the highest-grossing movies ever, you’ve got to tell some funny, slightly humiliating stories about your former co-workers. And while someone somewhere might be interested in what it was like to work with Sam Worthington, it’s nothing compared to what Leonardo DiCaprio circa 1996 was up to. Heck, this guy was running around with a squad called “The Pussy Posse.”
Enchanted director rightfully bummed about not getting to make Disney Plus sequel
Director Kevin Lima is 90s Disney royalty. After working on Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty And The Beast, he directed the seminal Goofy movie, A Goofy Movie. In 2007, he directed Enchanted, a “love letter to Disney,” as he calls it, but unfortunately, for the long-gestating Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, Disney went with a new director, Adam Shankman. These things certainly happen, but that doesn’t mean everyone has to like it, and Kevin Lima seems rightfully bummed out about the whole thing.
Tumblr wills fake 1973 Martin Scorsese movie called Goncharov into existence
Martin Scorsese has enjoyed a long, successful career with a lot of movies to his name. He has not, however, made a film about the Neapolitan mafia starring Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd, and Al Pacino called Goncharov. This fact hasn’t stopped Tumblr—one of the many sites enjoying a resurgence in the wake of Twitter’s ongoing disasters—from deciding that Goncharov should exist. Or banding together to make it so in an elaborate community joke.
Sir Elton John bids North America adieu with final Los Angeles concert
All good things come to an end someday, but that doesn’t make them any easier to accept. However, adding some sequins and piano certainly cushions the blow—something Sir Elton John knows well. The singer played his last North American show last night at Dodger Stadium, the finale to three nights at the stadium commemorating the end of his farewell tour, aptly named “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
Avatar: The Way Of Water must be the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever to break even
James Cameron is back, and so are James Cameron interviews. This latest one from GQ is a humdinger, offering revelations about a director known for innovation, short tempers, and, perhaps, more confidence than any mortal man has ever had. How confident? Well, confident enough to spend the last 15 years making the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever. The Avatar series is exactly “very fucking” expensive to make, according to Cameron, who considers The Way Of Water “the worst business case in movie history.” Ultimately, the movie would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. This means Avatar: The Way Of Water would need to outgross both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s inaugural highest-grossing movie ever made, Titanic.
Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked, from E.T. to Jaws to … Crystal Skull
With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.
Welcome To Chippendales drops a killer two-episode premiere
What is the role of the “pilot” episode in the era of binge-watching? The question occurred to me as soon as I realized Hulu was releasing two full episodes of its latest limited series, Welcome To Chippendales, and opting to then shift into a weekly release schedule. Pilots are supposed to hook you all while introducing the show’s main players and so, if you’ve watched “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” and “Four Geniuses” back to back you probably understood why the streamer would want those two hours to be seen that way.
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed brings two distinct worlds into sharp focus
At some point in the future—if we are not there already—every artist who made their mark in the 20th century will have a documentary made about them. Most will be informative in the Wikipedia/“American Masters” sense, interesting to the people who already have an interest. There...
Wednesday is frighteningly dull
Though werewolves, sirens, and Gorgons abound, there’s no Frankenstein’s monster on Wednesday. But the show itself is a shambling corpse crudely assembled from pieces of undead media: Fans of teen fiction will recognize moldering chunks of everything from Veronica Mars and Mean Girls to Harry Potter and Wicked, with a slice of Gilmore Girls tossed in for good measure.
Dig in! 20 of the most unforgettable food scenes in movies
If you’re getting ready to sit down to Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family, you may want to work up an appetite beforehand. In that spirit, we’ve come up with a list of movie scenes (in no particular order) that always seem to make our mouths water and our stomachs grumble. Some of them are from films explicitly about food and cooking, others are isolated scenes that stand out for the way they showcase a special dish or feast. All of them have something to say about the connection between food, family, comfort, and love. Get your taste buds ready for an international tour of dishes and delights from some of our favorite movies.
Strange World finally delivers the queer version of Disney magic we've been waiting for
In recent years, the parade of family friendly animated films has seemingly stumbled upon two paths diverging in a wood. On one side are the heavily merchandised, brightly colored, fart-joke-infused films geared at elementary school kids. On the other are the weepy, melancholic tales of loss, supposedly made for kids, but that feel much more like they’re the internal monologues of 40-something screenwriters. Down one path trot Minions, Cars, and Trolls, down the other Soul, Up, and Inside Out. But now, Disney’s latest animated feature Strange World arrives in theaters, bivouacking into uncharted territory. It somehow harkens back to the adventures of Hercules, A Bug’s Life, and Aladdin, yet feels completely unlike anything the studio has produced before.
Anjelica Huston joins Ana de Armas’ John Wick spin-off
The head of the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe will appear in the movie about the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina. Huston’s character was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum as one of the few people left in the assassin underworld who was still willing to let Keanu Reeves’ Wick cash in a favor, with Huston appearing as the head of a Russian crime family who also trains young women to become murderous ballet dancers. The last time we saw her, she was getting her hands stabbed as punishment for helping John (who she calls Jardani, which is his real name, meaning the two have some kind of important relationship). Ana de Armas will presumably be one of The Director’s ballet dancers, since she’s the star of the movie and the movie’s called Ballerina, and it’s about her using her assassin skills to avenge an attack on her family.
2022’s best new anime shows are also a good way to get into manga
At the 2020 Golden Globes, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho advocated for more Americans to watch foreign films by noting that, “once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” A similar argument could be made for manga, if you replace the one-inch-tall barrier with the concept of reading from right to left—which, as most English-speaking manga readers will tell you—requires a lot less mental rewiring than you might think. Manga’s popularity has exploded in the last few years here in the U.S., and for anyone who wants to overcome the manga equivalent of that one-inch-tall barrier but doesn’t know where to start, you only need to look at the 2022 anime season for a couple of perfect recommendations.
We’re Here season 3 is like Queer Eye with teeth
For a subgenre that once ruled the middle American airwaves, makeover reality TV has seemingly largely disappeared on modern networks and streamers. Is it because of larger cultural shifts surrounding personal style? Or maybe the Kardashians’ stranglehold on the very audience that makeover shows would otherwise cater to? We’re ... not sure. But despite the fact that dating and romance shows have long since usurped the reality makeover series, there’s one outlier that’s not just surviving but thriving: HBO’s unapologetically joyful We’re Here.
