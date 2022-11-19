The head of the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe will appear in the movie about the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina. Huston’s character was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum as one of the few people left in the assassin underworld who was still willing to let Keanu Reeves’ Wick cash in a favor, with Huston appearing as the head of a Russian crime family who also trains young women to become murderous ballet dancers. The last time we saw her, she was getting her hands stabbed as punishment for helping John (who she calls Jardani, which is his real name, meaning the two have some kind of important relationship). Ana de Armas will presumably be one of The Director’s ballet dancers, since she’s the star of the movie and the movie’s called Ballerina, and it’s about her using her assassin skills to avenge an attack on her family.

1 DAY AGO