Wales Predicted Lineup vs USA as Bale and Co Look for Strong Start
Wales come into their first World Cup in 64 years with an opening match against the USA. See Last Word on Football’s Wales predicted lineup, and some of the tactics you could see in this match. Wales Predicted Lineup vs USA. How Wales Have Lined-up Recently. Wales line up...
USA vs Wales Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Group B
USA vs Wales – Predictions and Best Odds. The USA is currently on a poor run of form. This has seen only one win in their last five matches, a 5-0 victory over a predictable poor Grenada side. The most concerning result will be a 2-0 loss to Japan in the Kirin Cup, with the high press of Japan demonstrating that Gregg Berhalter’s strategy of holding the ball and playing over the press might not work against quality sides.
USMNT War of Words: The Gio Reyna Injury Confusion
Monday night. Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Fulltime. United States 1, Wales 1. Gio Reyna sits on the bench, an unused substitute. The most dynamic attacking “solution” for the USMNT has just watched his team fail to close out a game in the final 20 minutes, unable to help. He and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter would go on to say potentially conflicting statements post game. What’s going on with this supposed Gio Reyna injury? Why wasn’t he played in this game? What does this mean for Friday’s match against England?
USA Predicted Lineup vs Wales for First USMNT Match in Eight Years
The USA has made it to its first World Cup in eight years, having stumbled during qualification for Russia 2018. Take a look at Last Word on Football’s USA predicted lineup, and see the players looking to make a difference to the States’ chances. USA Predicted Lineup vs...
Senegal Youngster Iliman Ndiaye to Continue Dramatic Rise to Prominence
Coming into this World Cup, Senegal had lofty ambitions of what they could achieve. Sadio Mane spearheaded the side and took them all the way to AFCON glory. The former Liverpool man has just been announced as injured and he is set to miss the whole tournament. Sheffield United and Senegal youngster Iliman Ndiaye could be the man to step up to the plate.
Germany Youngster Jamal Musiala Could Make the Difference for His Country in Qatar
Some drums can often be beaten too much, but that is not the case with the Bayern Munich star in question. As is similarly the case with Jude Bellingham, the ability that Germany youngster Jamal Musiala possesses is other-worldly. He basically has done already, but Musiala can now announce himself to the world once and for all.
Manchester United Confirm ‘Phenomenal’ Star to Leave After Reaching ‘Mutual Agreement’
Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club with immediate effect via an official statement. This comes after the Portuguese forward slandered the club in an interview with Piers Morgan and even disrespected the manager, Erik ten Hag. Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Leave.
“The Decision Was Taken Out of My Hands”: Harry Kane Slams OneLove Ban
Harry Kane has come out in support of the OneLove campaign, revealing his dismay at FIFA having threatened captains with punishment at the World Cup. In the end, Kane did not wear the OneLove band that he was going to wear even up to the final hours before the match. The OneLove campaign was initially supported by England and nine other nations back in September 2022 as a response to Qatar hosting the World Cup.
England Predicted Lineup For Opening Clash with Iran
England kick off their World Cup campaign with what could be an early stumbling block from Iran. See Last Word on Football’s England predicted lineup for the opener in Group B. England Predicted Lineup vs Iran. How England Have Lined-up Recently. Gareth Southgate’s side has a tendency to line...
