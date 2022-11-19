Pistons Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely

The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

NOVEMBER 19 CADE CUNNINGHAM IS OUT INDEFINITELY

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely due to a stress fracture in his shin, as first reported by The Athletic.

In 12 games this season, Cunningham averaged 19.9 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the floor, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. The Pistons have notched a 3-14 record after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post . "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

NOVEMBER 1 STEVE NASH, NETS PART WAYS AFTER THREE SEASONS

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash have agreed to mutually part ways, as first reported by ESPN . The decision to part ways with Nash comes following a disappointing 2-5 start to the 2022-23 campaign.

In Nash's replacement, the Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as acting head coach for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nash ends his head coaching tenure with a 94-67 record.

SEPTEMBER 22 CELTICS COACH IME UDOKA LIKELY SUSPENDED FOR SEASON:

With NBA training camp less than a week away, the Boston Celtics will be without their head coach Ime Udoka. As first reported by the Athletic , Udoka had an improper relationship with a female member of the team staff and is facing a season-long suspension.

Udoka, in his first season as head coach, led the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals after going 51-31 during the regular season.

