ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Gemma Collins looks chic in a leopard print co-ord and luxurious black fur gilet as she poses at the Snowman 25th Anniversary Gala performance

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She knows how to put on a glamorous appearance wherever she goes.

And Saturday night was no different for Gemma Collins, who threw up the peace sign as she posed at the Snowman 25th Anniversary Gala performance in London.

The former TOWIE star, 41, donned a sporty leopard printed co-ord set and a luxurious black fur gilet for the special festive event at the Peacock Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EODGu_0jH5uDWi00
Peace! Gemma Collins put on a glamorous appearance on Saturday night and threw up the peace signs as she posed at the Snowman 25th Anniversary Gala performance in London

She covered her eyes with a pair of large black oversized sunglasses and put her blonde tresses into a messy bun.

It was only last week that Gemma unveiled her brand new chop, styling her locks in a fringe and bob - a big transformation from her usual lengthy tresses.

Gemma looked like she went make-up free for the evening, with just a flick of pink on her lips and her eyebrows printed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YscXL_0jH5uDWi00
Saturday night: The 41-year-old former TOWIE star donned a leopard printed co-ord and a luxurious black fur gilet for the special festive event at the Peacock Theatre

The blonde beauty's quilted jacket matched perfectly with her black grained leather Chanel bag, which she wore as a cross-body.

Comfort was key for the TV personality on Saturday night as she slipped her feet into a pair of black Chanel trainers which had a white platform sole, adding a little bit of height to her frame.

She beamed for the cameras before heading into the performance in the heart of the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBrbS_0jH5uDWi00
Red carpet: Just like Gemma, fashionista Gok Wan gave a peace sign to the cameras as he arrived at the Peacock Theatre in London with a friend, wearing an all black ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV8Ex_0jH5uDWi00
Suave: Gok looked effortlessly stylish in black trousers and a turtleneck, teamed with a smart jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMzvJ_0jH5uDWi00
Family time: Also in attendance to the show was comedian Josh Widdecombe, who arrived with his wife and young daughter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhxcB_0jH5uDWi00
Funny man: He looked dapper in a green striped t-shirt paired with a navy shacket, finishing off with some casual white converse sneakers

Just like Gemma, fashionista Gok Wan gave a peace sign to the cameras as he arrived at the Peacock Theatre in London with a friend, wearing an all black ensemble.

Also in attendance to the show was comedian Josh Widdecombe, who arrived with his wife and young daughter.

He looked dapper in a green striped t-shirt paired with a navy shacket, finishing off with some casual white converse sneakers.

Arlene Phillips also looked chic in black trousers and a turtleneck, adding a pop of colour with an orange corduroy jacket.

Actor Tyger-Drew Honey also looked in good spirits as he posed on the red carpet with a friend, wearing a black winter jacket, blue ripped jeans and a grey beanie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fv1p9_0jH5uDWi00
Looking good: Arlene Phillips also looked chic in black trousers and a turtleneck, adding a pop of colour with an orange corduroy jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TM5nZ_0jH5uDWi00
Casual: Actor Tyger-Drew Honey also looked in good spirits as he posed on the red carpet with a friend, wearing a black winter jacket, blue ripped jeans and a grey beanie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGKSV_0jH5uDWi00
Chic: TV presenter and actress Rosemarie Ford looked chic in her short white trench coat and black turtleneck, as she smiled alongside husband and fellow actor Robert Lindsay

TV presenter and actress Rosemarie Ford looked chic in her white trench coat and black turtleneck, as she smiled alongside husband and fellow actor Robert Lindsay.

Author Anna Whitehouse also wore a leopard print number at the performance on Saturday, smiling with her children as they stood by a Snowman mascot.

Gemma's appearance comes after she took to Instagram on last week to debut a brand new look, teasing that she was 'about to change her life'.

Sharing a video with her 2.2M followers, the beauty was preparing for a fun filled night out as she attended the Proud Cabaret club in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vkg1V_0jH5uDWi00
Night out: Author Anna Whitehouse also wore a leopard print number at the performance on Saturday, smiling with her children as they stood by a Snowman mascot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idkbf_0jH5uDWi00
Smart: Dave Berry looked suave in a checkered jacket and jeans while Kevin Eldon kept it casual in a red plaid jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y39rJ_0jH5uDWi00

The ever-glamorous television personality looked stylish as she donned a black velvet blazer, which she wore over a matching lace top.

Alongside her new hairdo, Gemma sported a pair of black trousers as she added height to her distinctive frame with open-toed heels.

She added to the glamorous look with a bright palette of make-up, complete with a shimmery pink eye and glossy lip to match.

It came just days after the former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here contestant revealed that she needed urgent medical assistance.

This was as a result of Gemma having severe stomach pains that left the personality 'convinced' she was in labour with an unexpected baby.

The reality star revealed: 'I was trying to chill out and catch up on emails and all of a sudden, I crippled over in pain thinking, 'OMG, I'm about to give birth to a baby that I don't know I'm having.'

She continued: 'I thought about calling an ambulance but I was like, maybe not, just check it out first.

'So, I was being told that basically, more or less I was passing a kidney stone. So that was the start to my week!'

This came after Gemma has lost over three stone in weight following dietary and lifestyle changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08daHW_0jH5uDWi00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Joey Essex cuts a dapper figure as he cosies up to glamorous Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022

Joey Essex and his Dancing On Ice professional partner Vanessa Bauer posed arm-in-arm at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London on Tuesday. Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey, 32, looked dapper in a black dinner suit as he posed with Vanessa, who gently rested her hand on his chest amid rumours the pair are 'growing close'.
Footwear News

Elle King Pops in Plunging Midi Dress & Bow Platform Sandals at CMA Awards 2022 With Fiancé Dan Tooker

Elle King took a satin midi dress to new heights for the 56th annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the red carpet tonight alongside her fiancé Dan Tooker. For the occasion, King wore a burnt orange midi dress. The satin silhouette featured a plunging square neckline, pointy shoulder pads and tight sleeves. The piece also had structured contour boning details and a form-fitting skirt. Giving her look a boost, the “Worth a Shot” musician slipped into a pair of cream platform sandals. The show style had an oversized bow on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

New Serpentine Pavilion Wants Guests to Eat, Play and Love the Earth

LONDON – The Lebanese-born, Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh is the next designer of the Serpentine Pavilion in London, which will be all about eating, socializing — and sustainability. Ghotmeh’s pavilion, a social space in-the-round, will be unveiled at Serpentine South in June. It will remain on site until October, and during Frieze week, which has become a magnet for fashion designers keen to align themselves with the world of fine art.   More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Ghotmeh’s eponymous firm develops projects at the crossroads of architecture, art and design. She describes her approach...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

690K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy