ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Show Dancer Drops DeGeneres, Production Company From Suit

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtrRR_0jH5uBlG00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A dancer who was hired in 2021 to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has dropped the former afternoon television personality and A Very Good Production as defendants in her lawsuit seeking allegedly unpaid wages.

In court papers filed Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stuart M. Rice, attorneys for plaintiff Raphaelle Bardet said the dancer agreed to request dismissal of DeGeneres and the production company DeGeneres co- founded as part of a settlement in exchange for a waiver of costs. The case will move forward against WAD Productions Inc. only, Bardet's lawyers further state in their court papers.

Bardet seeks unspecified damages in the proposed class-action suit filed in July 2021, which alleges various state Labor Code violations.

According to her court papers, Bardet was hired on Feb. 25, 2021, to dance as a background talent at a fee of $1,375, but she was denied her full wages, as well as meal and rest breaks and overtime.

The suit's proposed class includes all non-exempt workers on the show for the four years leading up to the filing of the Bardet suit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Jay Leno Released from Grossman Burn Center

About 10 days after being burned on his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire at his Burbank vintage-car garage, comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center Monday, with his doctor again saying he expects the former "Tonight Show" host to make a full recovery.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert

Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
CBS LA

Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy