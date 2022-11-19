Former Show Dancer Drops DeGeneres, Production Company From Suit

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A dancer who was hired in 2021 to appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has dropped the former afternoon television personality and A Very Good Production as defendants in her lawsuit seeking allegedly unpaid wages.

In court papers filed Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stuart M. Rice, attorneys for plaintiff Raphaelle Bardet said the dancer agreed to request dismissal of DeGeneres and the production company DeGeneres co- founded as part of a settlement in exchange for a waiver of costs. The case will move forward against WAD Productions Inc. only, Bardet's lawyers further state in their court papers.

Bardet seeks unspecified damages in the proposed class-action suit filed in July 2021, which alleges various state Labor Code violations.

According to her court papers, Bardet was hired on Feb. 25, 2021, to dance as a background talent at a fee of $1,375, but she was denied her full wages, as well as meal and rest breaks and overtime.

The suit's proposed class includes all non-exempt workers on the show for the four years leading up to the filing of the Bardet suit.