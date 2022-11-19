Zack Martin: Zeke Return at Vikings Gives Cowboys' 'Identity'; Roster Moves, Injury Update

According to Zack Martin, the Dallas Cowboys were missing a lot more than just yardage during Ezekiel Elliott's medical departure.

The Dallas Cowboys' injury report read "Ezekiel Elliott." Offensive lineman essentially Zack Martin feels it should've said "identity."

Martin, a longtime collaborator with Elliott, expounded upon the running back's value this week as the latter prepares to make his return from a knee injury that wiped out two games from his ledger. Though Dallas' offense kept pace statistically with Elliott gone ... numbers partly kept alive by his understudy Tony Pollard ... Martin believes the Cowboys' move in tune with the seventh-year rusher.

"When I think of Zeke, I think of the identity of our football team, kind of wrapped into a player," Martin said. "His willingness to do anything asked of him, his physical style of play ... He brings all of that to our football team. It rubs off on guys."

Elliott is one of six Cowboys labeled questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS). He sustained the injury in the Week 7 win over Detroit and missed the subsequent win over Chicago and loss to Green Bay, his absence separated by the Cowboys' bye.

Martin certainly sounds confident that Elliott will be ready to roll and is looking forward to seeing what Elliott can do against a Minnesota defense that's allowing just over 118 ground yards a game, good for 10th in the NFL.

And indeed, Dallas is making one pre-game roster move - lineman Dakoda Shepley is up from the practice squad today, but no running back is moving … meaning Zeke is playing.

Pollard's propensity for big gains might've endeared him to amateur and professional observers, but Martin says that Dallas can use Elliott's pounding techniques to their advantage.

"When you get smacked in the mouth a few times by 21, you're going to be breaking down in the hold to make a tackle," Martin declared. "TP puts his foot in the ground and gets it going. So, they're a great duo."

Elliott is joined on the injury report by Bryan Anger (illness), Anthony Barr (hamstring), Quinton Bohanna (illness), Anthony Brown (concussion), and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), all of whom are likewise listed as questionable.

