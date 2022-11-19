ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Crowded fan zone turns thousands away before Qatar World Cup

By By ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0ji0_0jH5u4fQ00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, showing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever.

Disappointed fans took being turned away largely in stride. Once away from the venue, Qatari police, security guards and others guided the thousands away with giant foam fingers, bullhorns and blinking traffic control wands.

But the concert comes before the the 1.2 million fans expected for the tournament fully arrive in this nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

And with Qatar deciding only Friday to ban beer sales from tournament stadiums, fan zones like the one on the corniche hosting the concert will be the only FIFA-associated area serving pints — meaning more fans could wind up there.

“We know that what the police say here goes,” said a 30-year-old trucker from Mumbai, who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals. He and his friends had got a rare day off from Hamad Port to walk 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the fan zone before being turned away.

“We’re sad to leave because it’s too early," he added. "There’s nothing we can do.”

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which oversees the World Cup, did not immediately respond to questions about the fan zone turning away crowds Saturday night.

Qatar, home to 3 million people, will see its population swell as the tournament begins. Already, it has spent over $200 billion for improvements across this energy-rich country slightly larger than Jamaica.

That includes a vast new underground metro system that can whisk fans from the airport to matches. It has even closed schools for the month and urged residents to work from home.

But Associated Press journalists already have seen pinch points where a large number of people can be bunched together even before the tournament begins.

In Doha's Souq Waqif, a major tourist destination, a walkway between outdoor restaurants quickly filled shoulder to shoulder Friday night. Its nearby metro station saw long lines, with some pushing and shoving between orderlies and those taking the train.

Saturday night, however, started much smoother as Friday is the mandatory day off for all workers in the country. Fewer people initially stood along the corniche as a massive fireworks show suddenly went off, illuminating its skyscraper skyline to awed passersby.

Just after 8 p.m., however, crowds thronged the Fan Zone, hoping to attend a concert featuring Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Columbian singer Maluma. But as hundreds stood inside a holding pen, thousands more were outside of the venue.

At one exit, the crowd tried to argue their way inside, with a few spectators slipping past guards. At an entrance, one security guard with a bullhorn pleaded with the crowd: “For your safety, please go back!”

Still, some stayed and waited, hoping for a chance to get in, like Ayman Awad, a geologist who flew to Qatar on Saturday from Sudan.

“I won’t give up,” Awad said. “I hope it doesn’t stay this crowded.”

Many foreign fans, aware of Qatar’s restrictions on free speech, were wary of criticizing the host country as they waited. A group of Saudi tourists who expressed disappointment at the situation to an AP journalist later retracted their quotes for fear of wading into “politics.”

The Fan Zone at Al Bidda Park plans other major concerts as well during the tournament. But it has taken on new prominence after Friday's decision to ban alcohol sales at stadiums: It will be one of the few places outside of hotel bars and private residences where fans can have a drink while partying in this conservative Islamic nation.

On Saturday night, a quick set of calls to several bars in Doha's West Bay, an area full of high-end hotels, found that all were fully booked the night before the tournament as the Fan Zone was shut. Yet the real test will begin from Sunday, as Ecuador faces Qatar in the opening match and the group stage follows behind — with the crowds to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

World Cup ticketing app problem delays fans at England-Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup match tickets delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran on Monday in the second game of the tournament. Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the 4 p.m. kickoff in Doha. “Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets,” FIFA acknowledged. Fans were advised to check the inbox of the email account they used to register with the FIFA ticketing app. “In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support,” FIFA said. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Seventy years ago, Saad Ismail Al Jassim used to free dive 40 feet (13 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, holding his breath to comb the seabed for oysters in the hope of finding a cluster of pearls. Today, an 1,100-foot (335-meter) yacht that serves as a floating hotel for thousands of soccer fans is docked by the shore where divers on wooden boats once left to hunt for pearls — emblematic of the stunning transformation World Cup...
Leader Telegram

Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal. The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his...
Leader Telegram

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina. The South American champions and one of the tournament favorites slumped to a 2-1 loss Tuesday against the second lowest-ranked team at the World Cup in a deflating start to Messi’s quest to win the one major title that has eluded him. ...
Leader Telegram

Iran goalkeeper clashes heads with teammate at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was injured and carried off the field early in his team's opening World Cup match against England on Monday after clashing heads with a teammate. Beiranvand initially tried to continue playing despite the game being paused for several minutes as he received treatment following the collision with Majid Hosseini at the Khalifa International Stadium. Iranian team medics and captain Ehsan Hajisafi tended...
Leader Telegram

Tunisia holds Denmark to 0-0 draw in Group D at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Coming three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset — and before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia supporters — it was another big result for two of the four Arab nations competing at the first World Cup in the Middle East. Tunisia likely deserved more...
Leader Telegram

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, scored after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute. Back in the World Cup...
Leader Telegram

Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud's two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday. Giroud equaled Thierry Henry's national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe's cross in the 71st minute. ...
Leader Telegram

Bellingham scores, gets serenaded in his World Cup debut

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — He started. He scored. He got serenaded. All in all, a pretty good World Cup debut for 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder, who hadn't even made his professional debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago, scored the first goal Monday in a 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium. ...
Leader Telegram

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday. The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners. Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo's comments. “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future." AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
Leader Telegram

Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday. Rainbow imagery, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, is controversial in a country where same-sex relations...
Leader Telegram

Iran’s World Cup team shuns national anthem to back protests at home

Iran’s football team refused to sing their national anthem at their opening World Cup game against England on Monday, a gesture widely seen as a pledge of support for anti-government protests back home. The squad, known as Team Melli, has been at the center of criticism and controversy over participation in the tournament and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had earlier warned athletes not to “disrespect” the country. The...
Leader Telegram

Alphonso Davies fully fit for Canada's World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada winger Alphonso Davies is fully fit and on track to start his nation's World Cup opener against Belgium on Wednesday night after he recovered from a strained right hamstring. “Canada are in a position now where we can field our strongest team,” coach John Herdman said Tuesday on the eve of his nation's first World Cup match since 1986. “It’s exciting times for us. Now the dark clouds have shifted.” ...
Leader Telegram

Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United's American owners confirmed Tuesday they would consider putting the Premier League club up for sale. United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout “As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company," it said in a statement. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
Leader Telegram

Jude Bellingham's World Cup debut keeps him up all night

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jude Bellingham endured a largely sleepless night after his first international goal and World Cup debut for England. That was partly because of the adrenaline after the 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday — but also the sheer amount of congratulatory messages he received. The 19-year-old midfielder took to the biggest stage in world soccer like a veteran, with a dominant display that justified his status...
Leader Telegram

Germany's Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. “I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here,” Kimmich said Tuesday before Germany’s opening game against Japan the next day. “It’s a huge dream for all of us, we’re all on fire. We all want to play a good tournament, we...
Leader Telegram

Break it down: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking is in Victor Montalvo’s blood. He is a descendant of twin breakers — his father and uncle — who were performing in Mexico long before they taught a young Montalvo to spin on his back. Born in Kissimmee, Florida, the 28-year-old who also goes by B-Boy Victor has mastered the foundations of the dance form. He has power. He has the flavor and swagger expected of a diehard b-boy. His movement syncs with the breakbeat flowing from the DJ’s turntables. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
800
Followers
10K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy