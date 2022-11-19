ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend

Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Clean Water Projects Get $1.8 Million in State Funding

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A significant water quality project in Rochester is among 29 projects statewide that are receiving funding through nearly $191 million in state grants and loans. Cascade Township has been awarded more than $1.8 million through a grant funded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority....
ROCHESTER, MN
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?

Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
DULUTH, MN
Be Santa for a Rochester Senior this Holiday Season

For the 18th year, you can make a Rochester, MN senior's holiday season a little brighter with Be a Santa for a Senior. If you're feeling in the giving holiday spirit, this is an awesome program to consider participating in. What is Be a Santa for a Senior?. Be a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants

Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota

We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
ROCHESTER, MN
Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Rochester Police Looking For Suspect in Overnight Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a man suspected of committing a shooting Monday night. A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the report of multiple gun shots at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. Northwest around 11:45 p.m. Police say two vehicles had been struck by the gunfire and that there were several empty shell casings at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Ostrander, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in a weekend stabbing. Very little information has been made public, but a news release from the Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Noah Foster was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ostrander. Deputies learned of the incident around 8:20 AM Sunday from a 911 caller.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes

Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Where to Get Santa Photos with Your Pets in Rochester

Pretty soon we'll start to see tons of photos of kids going to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. It's super cute, I always loved to go see Santa during the holiday season! But what about those of us who don't have kids? Well, if you're a crazy pet person like me, you may want to bring your pet to get a photo with Santa. You're in luck, there's a spot in Rochester, MN that can make that happen!
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole

Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
FARIBAULT, MN
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, MN
