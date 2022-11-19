Alabama's defense gets an interception courtesy of Kool-Aid McKinstry

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama’s defense has struggled to force turnovers this season, especially in the interception department. Sophomore corner Kool-Aid McKinstry finally made a play for the Tide secondary by picking off Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello in the second quarter.

The interception sets up Bryce Young and the Alabama offense in prime scoring position with just a few minutes left in the first half.

Kool-Aid has been Alabama’s most consistent cover guy this season and his side of the field is not usually tested. With the interception, Alabama now has just four on the season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kool-Aid’s big play.

Yes, it was a mistake