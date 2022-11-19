ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama's defense gets an interception courtesy of Kool-Aid McKinstry

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama’s defense has struggled to force turnovers this season, especially in the interception department. Sophomore corner Kool-Aid McKinstry finally made a play for the Tide secondary by picking off Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello in the second quarter.

The interception sets up Bryce Young and the Alabama offense in prime scoring position with just a few minutes left in the first half.

Kool-Aid has been Alabama’s most consistent cover guy this season and his side of the field is not usually tested. With the interception, Alabama now has just four on the season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kool-Aid’s big play.

Yes, it was a mistake

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

