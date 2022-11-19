ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Bryce Young hits Jermaine Burton to give Alabama a 14-0 lead over Austin Peay

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In what has most been an ugly contest for the Alabama Crimson Tide, quarterback Bryce Young hit Jermaine Burton for a four-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama a 14-0 lead over the Austin Peay Governors.

Alabama already has two turnovers in the contest but the defense has two stops in the red zone to keep the potential shutout alive for the Tide.

The lack of energy both in the stands and on the field is obvious and Alabama appears to be doing just enough to take care of the Governors.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Young hitting Burton to give Alabama the two-score lead halfway through the second.

The play

Another for Burton

Everybody does it

It is a rare occurrence

Gotta love the handshake

