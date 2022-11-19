Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
LSU Reveille
LSU men’s hoops advances to Cayman Islands Classic title game as Miller drops 23
Akron came into this game as one of the more intimidating opponents of LSU’s early non-conference schedule, not only finishing last season as MAC-tournament champions and earning an NCAA tournament bid, but also nearly upsetting four-seeded UCLA in the Round of 64. Though it met expectations early against LSU, the Tigers pulled away in the second half, winning 73-58 to advance to the final round of the Cayman Islands Classic.
ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner
For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 8 Heading to Iron Bowl
Alabama remains at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll as the Crimson Tide prepares to host unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Top-ranked Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
LSU Reveille
LSU men's hoops: Tigers defeat Illinois State, advance to second round of Cayman Islands Classic
In the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic tournament, LSU picked up where it left off last Thursday against New Orleans, dominating Illinois State through most of the game on its way to a 77-61 victory. It wasn’t a perfect game, as the Tigers allowed the Redbirds to outscore...
thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
LSU Reveille
LSU students share experiences not drinking in college despite university’s party culture
LSU students frequently spend weekends drinking at places like Tigerland and football tailgates, contributing to the university having a notorious party school reputation. In a Niche.com poll about LSU's party scene, LSU received an A+ grade out of 220 responses, with 23% of students saying there are “tons of raging parties almost any night of the week” and 48% reporting there being “lots of options Wednesday to Saturday.”
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU Reveille
LSU, University of Alabama partner to provide future teachers access to social-emotional learning material
Education professors from LSU and the University of Alabama are partnering to help future teachers understand the behavior of children with a social-emotional learning curriculum, according to Paul Mooney, a professor at LSU’s School of Education. Mooney and Greg Benner, a professor at the University of Alabama’s College of...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend
The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
LSU Reveille
LSU Community Garden, a corner of campus sprouting a love for gardening and camaraderie
Every other day, Pramod Pantha, a postdoctoral researcher of plant sciences, takes his two young daughters from their apartment to LSU’s Community Garden, a small corner of campus bursting with color from produce like tomatoes, sunflowers and blueberries. “We can transfer the knowledge we have to the growing, young...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
postsouth.com
Sugarcane harvest robust, but outside challenges loom for Cora Texas
The 2022 harvest season could be a record-breaker for Cora Texas Manufacturing Co. in White Castle, but the turn of events outside the sugar industry could pose major challenges. Cora Texas projects a record amount of cane, between 37 and 39 tons per acre. It marks a 10 percent increase...
LSU Reveille
Conservative students, political scientist share insights on 2023 Republican governor candidates
The campaign trail for the 2023 governor’s race has officially started, especially for Republican politicians seeking to take control of the office from Gov. John Bel Edwards, set to end his second term next year. Only one candidate, Attorney General Jeff Landry, has officially started a race for the...
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 21
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Olive Garden in Gardendale. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Olive Garden | Gardendale. Project: Olive Garden in City of Gardendale.
LSU Reveille
Climate March raises awareness for environmental issues, calls to divest from fossil fuel companies
Climate activists and students from multiple organizations gathered in the Parade Grounds and marched to the LSU Foundation building on Friday for a climate change rally. According to international studies senior Emily Clarke, the president of student climate activist organization Geaux Green, the main goal of the march, referred to by organizers as the climate march, was to persuade the LSU foundation to divest funds from fossil fuels.
Comments / 0