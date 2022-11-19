ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSU Reveille

LSU men’s hoops advances to Cayman Islands Classic title game as Miller drops 23

Akron came into this game as one of the more intimidating opponents of LSU’s early non-conference schedule, not only finishing last season as MAC-tournament champions and earning an NCAA tournament bid, but also nearly upsetting four-seeded UCLA in the Round of 64. Though it met expectations early against LSU, the Tigers pulled away in the second half, winning 73-58 to advance to the final round of the Cayman Islands Classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner

For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
AUBURN, AL
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU students share experiences not drinking in college despite university’s party culture

LSU students frequently spend weekends drinking at places like Tigerland and football tailgates, contributing to the university having a notorious party school reputation. In a Niche.com poll about LSU's party scene, LSU received an A+ grade out of 220 responses, with 23% of students saying there are “tons of raging parties almost any night of the week” and 48% reporting there being “lots of options Wednesday to Saturday.”
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend

The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 21

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Olive Garden in Gardendale. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Olive Garden | Gardendale. Project: Olive Garden in City of Gardendale.
GARDENDALE, AL
LSU Reveille

Climate March raises awareness for environmental issues, calls to divest from fossil fuel companies

Climate activists and students from multiple organizations gathered in the Parade Grounds and marched to the LSU Foundation building on Friday for a climate change rally. According to international studies senior Emily Clarke, the president of student climate activist organization Geaux Green, the main goal of the march, referred to by organizers as the climate march, was to persuade the LSU foundation to divest funds from fossil fuels.
BATON ROUGE, LA

