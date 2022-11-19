ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

An Entire Abandoned Spanish Village Is For Sale For €26,000

It’s no secret that housing prices in major cities are through the roof. An average studio in Manhattan sells for $553,734, while the average Los Angeles house goes for $922,000. You could buy lots of other things with that money — including, I don’t know, an entire abandoned Spanish village.
Daily Mail

Hundreds of passengers are stranded in Newcastle after flooding in Scotland wreaks travel mayhem as more than a MONTH'S rain falls in 24 hours - Met Office issues amber alert and warns 'atrocious' weather will put lives at risk

Hundreds of people have been left stranded at Newcastle Station after flooding in Scotland wreaked travel chaos, with passengers told they might have to wait five hours for replacement buses. A month's worth of rainfall has hit parts of the east coast of Scotland over the past two days, causing...
Apartment Therapy

This Budget-Friendly IKEA BESTA Hack Proves that Two Credenzas Are Better than One

For me, the best IKEA hacks perfectly blend affordability and aspiration. You can find IKEA pieces in almost every home, no matter how luxurious, and that’s because the Scandinavian design principles IKEA applies to its products are almost universally appealing. When combined with a bit of personal style and a clever reuse or repurpose, IKEA hacks are a home run — be it a BILLY bookcase retrofitted with cane doors, an IVAR cabinet given a complete transformation, or even a kid’s play kitchen made modern. One of my recent favorite IKEA hacks? Artist Ben Cuevas‘ BESTÅ media cabinets, which are holding court in the work area of his Silver Lake, Los Angeles, apartment.
The Comeback

Revisiting USMNT losses in hindsight

In September, the U.S. Men’s National Team played a pair of tune-up matches to prep for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both were at neutral sites and both were against Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams also on their way to Qatar. The US lost to Japan 2-0 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 Read more... The post Revisiting USMNT losses in hindsight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Apartment Therapy

This Chic Toronto Apartment Is How to Do Expensive Taste on a Small Budget

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have worked in props and set decoration in the film industry for the past six years and in that time I really found my love for design and styling. When I first entered film, I had also just moved into my first *adult* rental home and my world, both at work and at home, quickly became centered around all things aesthetic. From styling food scenes at work, to falling in love with the art of a curated bookshelf at home, it’s safe to say that my passion for styling had surfaced.
Apartment Therapy

You’ll Never Believe This New York City Kitchen Cabinet Redo Is Renter-Friendly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As far as rental kitchens go, Katelyn Sailor and her husband, Kyle, were in pretty good shape when they moved into their New York City apartment. Spacious for the area’s standards, the kitchen had modern appliances, sleek black countertops, and a white subway tile backsplash. That said, Sailor wasn’t a huge fan of the cabinets, the builder-grade tile floor, or the plain white walls. “The cabinets in our kitchen are reddish brown wood,” she explains. “They aren’t terrible, but the color didn’t match what I had envisioned for the space.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy