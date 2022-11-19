ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Drag Race's Shangela puts pro partner in drag for Dancing With The Stars finale

The Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale has seen former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko perform in full drag. During the final freestyle round, the show's first same-sex male pair made history once again by becoming the first couple to appear in drag. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Savchenko was re-introduced as Natasha, rocking a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, makeup and heels.
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show

I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
Emmerdale reveals first look at Vanessa Woodfield's exit storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs farewell scenes for Vanessa Woodfield next week as she waves goodbye to the village again. Vanessa will be taking a break from our screens as Michelle Hardwick, who plays her, has gone on maternity leave. Next week, Vanessa deals with some surprising news as she...
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return

New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
Hollyoaks reveals how Eric Foster is caught out in spiking story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed how Eric Foster has been caught out in the show's dramatic spiking storyline. The soap is ramping up its misogyny storyline as Maxine is currently recovering from an attack and Lizzie's drink was recently spiked. In this episode, Verity confronted Maxine over her plan to lure drink spikers to Grace's bar, but Maxine defended herself.
11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Cain's problems grow when Matty bombards him with questions. Elsewhere, Leyla deals with the aftermath of her split from Liam, while David and Victoria also hit the rocks. Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming up. 1. David confesses to Victoria.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh pulls out of weekend's live show

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has pulled out of this Saturday’s live show. The former Coronation Street star has tested positive for Covid-19 so is unable to take part, with the BBC confirming she will be absent from the live show on November 26. "Kym Marsh has tested...
Best and Worst Choreographers

Of the pros, past and present, who’s choreography do you rate highly/ not at all?. Of the current line up, I’d say Nikita and Gio have been smashing it recently, with Amy and Dianne creating some uninspired routines. Everyone has had their dud weeks/series but I would say...
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show

Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
Why do they never seem to get these big bookings right?

Another high cost booking departs relatively early . Boy George was a huge price but as normally with these costly bookings their best days are long gone. I know they have to try and get bookings to cover all ages and demographics but it’s still something i feel they struggle with.

