digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race's Shangela puts pro partner in drag for Dancing With The Stars finale
The Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale has seen former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko perform in full drag. During the final freestyle round, the show's first same-sex male pair made history once again by becoming the first couple to appear in drag. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Savchenko was re-introduced as Natasha, rocking a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, makeup and heels.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Anton Du Beke responds to possibility of replacing Len Goodman on Dancing with the Stars
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has opened up about the possibility of replacing Len Goodman on Dancing with the Stars. Former Strictly judge Len announced earlier this month that he won't be returning to the show next season, having been a part of the panel since 2005. Announcing...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals first look at Vanessa Woodfield's exit storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs farewell scenes for Vanessa Woodfield next week as she waves goodbye to the village again. Vanessa will be taking a break from our screens as Michelle Hardwick, who plays her, has gone on maternity leave. Next week, Vanessa deals with some surprising news as she...
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals how Eric Foster is caught out in spiking story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed how Eric Foster has been caught out in the show's dramatic spiking storyline. The soap is ramping up its misogyny storyline as Maxine is currently recovering from an attack and Lizzie's drink was recently spiked. In this episode, Verity confronted Maxine over her plan to lure drink spikers to Grace's bar, but Maxine defended herself.
digitalspy.com
11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Cain's problems grow when Matty bombards him with questions. Elsewhere, Leyla deals with the aftermath of her split from Liam, while David and Victoria also hit the rocks. Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming up. 1. David confesses to Victoria.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh pulls out of weekend's live show
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has pulled out of this Saturday’s live show. The former Coronation Street star has tested positive for Covid-19 so is unable to take part, with the BBC confirming she will be absent from the live show on November 26. "Kym Marsh has tested...
digitalspy.com
Best and Worst Choreographers
Of the pros, past and present, who’s choreography do you rate highly/ not at all?. Of the current line up, I’d say Nikita and Gio have been smashing it recently, with Amy and Dianne creating some uninspired routines. Everyone has had their dud weeks/series but I would say...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show
Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
digitalspy.com
Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim teases even more drama without Christine Quinn in upcoming season
If you think that the new Selling Sunset will be short of drama after Christine Quinn's exit, you may want to think again. At least that's what the Netflix show's star and Oppenheim group boss Jason Oppenheim implied in a recent interview, assuring fans that there will be "issues" between agents in the new chapter.
digitalspy.com
Why do they never seem to get these big bookings right?
Another high cost booking departs relatively early . Boy George was a huge price but as normally with these costly bookings their best days are long gone. I know they have to try and get bookings to cover all ages and demographics but it’s still something i feel they struggle with.
