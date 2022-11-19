Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO