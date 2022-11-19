Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDianaSouth Bend, IN
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI Valpo Vikings conquer the field and stage
The Valparaiso High School (VHS) Drama Club has been working hard during rehearsals these past couple weeks leading up to another spectacular performance that wowed the audience. Three live performances were presented on November 18, 19, and 20 of their rendition of "The Comedy of Terrible Errors" written by Don Zolidis.
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27
Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
panoramanow.com
Festival Of Lights – Michigan City
The Annual Festival of Holiday Lights begins on the first Saturday in December 3rd 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at Millennium Park (Where Santa Will Be) Washington Park, Michigan City, Indiana and the Snowflake parade after the Tree Lighting. Santa will be present to meet and greet children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe distance.
abc57.com
Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home
BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
WNDU
A Promise Kept: Weishar Brothers honor late brother by helping cancer patients
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two brothers are on a mission to help ease the financial burden on families battling cancer. Nic Weishar is a former Notre Dame football player who lives in South Bend. He and his brother Danny have raised over two million dollars in the past nine years, and it all started with their older brother’s dying wish. WNDU’s Lauren Moss was there as they surprised a local cancer patient at Memorial Hospital.
laportecounty.life
Patrick’s Grille provides more than a meal to Michigan City
Patrick’s Grille was founded to offer excellent dining to the people of Michigan City, but the people behind the restaurant provide much more than that. Owner Patrick Wilkins and General Manager Julie Krause both believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them, and now their biggest charity activity is right around the corner.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond revives plans for Pulaski Park pool
Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.
WNDU
Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening for Kung Fu Tea has been announced!. The bubble tea shop in Mishawaka has been open off-and-on as they got up and running over the past month, but the official launch date has arrived!. Kung Fu Tea will have a grand opening weekend...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
hometownnewsnow.com
Response High for Turkey Giveaway
(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
WNDU
City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Munster High School basketball team will have a game with Andrean High School on November 22, 2022, 17:00:00.
'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart
CHICAGO — (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System wins Aspire 2022 Innovation Award
Community Healthcare System has been recognized by Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a leading provider of human resource, payroll and workforce management solutions, for innovative use of its Dimensions employee self-scheduling technology. UKG honored Community Healthcare System with the 2022 Aspire Innovation Award. The award is part of a longstanding tradition...
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
