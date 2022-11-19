Read full article on original website
Related
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
knowtechie.com
The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get USB 3.2 – here’s why that matters
The next iPhone generation will use USB-C. Thank the European Commission for bringing the Lighting port to its long-overdue conclusion. But not every iPhone will be equal, reports mobile analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Ming-Chi, a well-connected analyst with a solid track record for predicting Apple’s future moves, claims the company will...
OnePlus 11 could feature superfast UFS 4.0 storage
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The 2022 flagship smartphone season is over and, with Qualcomm announcing its 2023 flagship chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — the race is on for next-gen Android flagships to hit the market. The OnePlus 11 has already been confirmed to feature Qualcomm's latest chip and be among the first to launch. Now, more details about the phone have surfaced online, detailing its use of speedy UFS 4.0 storage, packing oodles of RAM, and its build quality.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
ZDNet
15+ early Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for as low as $129
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Kick slab phones to the curb with Samsung's Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's latest foldables offers some of its best value yet, and at $1,000 the Galaxy Z Flip 4 didn't even demand too great a premium over non-folding phones. With Black Friday knocking another $200 of that price, there's never been a better time to get started with foldables.
The Verge
Hands on with Honor’s new Magic VS foldable, its first releasing outside China
The Honor Magic VS is a new foldable smartphone from the former Huawei subbrand that’s actually planned for release outside China. It uses a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices, pairing a large 7.9-inch internal folding display with a smaller 6.45-inch cover display for use while the device is folded shut.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
The new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone
Vivo has launched its new X90 series, featuring the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. The higher-end X90 Pro+ contains the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC while the X90 and X90 Pro will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has got what 2023 flagships crave
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Qualcomm. Despite a promising launch that powered some of our favorite smartphones of the year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched to middling reviews. Devices powered by the first chipset as part of a massive planned rebranding found it suffered from overheating, throttling under heavy usage and delivering mediocre battery life. But the company found success in the back half of the year, spurred on by some excellent mid-range processors and, most notably, the launch of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
Google teases Pixel Watch support for transit cards — eventually
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With the release of the Pixel Watch earlier this year, all of our attention has been on Google and whether or not this effort would finally lead to the company getting serious about Wear OS as a full-featured mobile platform. After all, Android-based smartwatches constantly feel like they're playing catch-up to phones, and it's usually anyone's guess when (or even if) new functionality will make its way over to our wrists. Thankfully, Google has put together a little preview for us of what we can expect from the Pixel Watch, teasing that Wallet will add support for transit cards... at some point.
Android Headlines
FCC certifies Motorola 'Penang' budget smartphones, launch imminent
Motorola has a new series of budget smartphones codenamed “Penang” in the works. We got our first look at one of the upcoming models yesterday courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass. The Motorola Penang phones have now been spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website as well, hinting at a nearing launch.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor
The iQOO 11 is now officially in the race to launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered premium Android smartphone. It and its possible 11 Pro sibling can reasonably be expected to do so from China to start off with. However, and somewhat surprisingly, the brand has just started its campaign to this same effect on its official Malaysian Facebook page.
Sony Xperia 5 IV review: The phone power users have been begging for
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. There's less competition in the mobile phone space than ever, especially in the US, where companies like LG and HTC have either left the game entirely or wasted time and market share on unpopular concepts. Although companies like Motorola and Google managed to convert many users into customers, it's no secret that Samsung and Apple have flourished in this environment. Now is the perfect time for a dark horse like Sony to enter the competition. With the Xperia 5 IV, the company has its best chance yet.
The iPhone 15 could get a powerhouse new 3nm processor
Plus, it could have a "Made in USA" stamp on the back
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0