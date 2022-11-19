Read full article on original website
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The Streets of Saratoga: New Owen Wilson Film Announces April Screening
NEW YORK — IFC Films announced on Nov. 17 they are acquiring North American rights to a new comedy starring Owen Wilson that was partially filmed in and around Saratoga Springs in April 2021. IFC Films will release the film in theaters on April 28, 2023 and will stream...
nippertown.com
Exhibit by NYC Artist Jessica Hargreaves to Open at HVCC, Dec. 1
TROY – “The Blindspot of an Old Dream,” an exhibition of paintings and installation by New York City Artist Jessica Hargreaves, opens Thursday, Dec. 1, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. in The Teaching Gallery at Hudson Valley Community College. The reception, gallery hours and a subsequent artist’s talk (see below) are open and free to the public. The Teaching Gallery is located in the Administration Building on the Troy campus.
newyorkalmanack.com
Agency & Identity: Cherry Hill’s Would-Be Sisters
Both wards, but not quite sisters, Kittie was herself a Van Rensselaer descendant while Minnie was likely descended from Dinah Jackson, an enslaved woman. Historic Cherry Hill will host “Agency & Identity: Cherry Hill’s Would-Be Sisters,” a lecture comparing the experiences of these two women who came of age during the Gilded Age, with Shawna Reilly and the New York State Museum, set for Thursday, December 1st.
Andy’s Italian Food & Deli in Albany closing after 65 years
Andy's Italian Food & Deli, also known as Andy & Sons Importing Co., is closing its doors after 65 years at 256 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Owners Vincent and Carmen Benincasa are retiring.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Nov. 23, 2022)
Best bet: “The Last Waltz on Lark Street” @ Lark Hall, Albany. This was one of the most fun shows of 2021, and we have every reason to believe the same will hold true this year. A cadre of some of the area’s best musicians gets together to reproduce the music of what many consider to be the best concert film of all time. Guest appearances abound. A perfect Thanksgiving Eve choice. (8:00)
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
wamc.org
Proctors collaborative proves integrity in handling COVID
On Tuesday, Capital Repertory Theatre opens the musical “The Wizard of Oz.” It’s a re-creation of the original 1939 film that starred Judy Garland as Dorothy. It runs through December 24. The show is directed by Capital Rep’s producing-artistic director, Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. It will be the largest...
Day after shooting, “back to business” on Broadway
Some downtown Saratoga businesses closed their doors Sunday following the officer-involved shooting that happened on Broadway. Monday, local shop owners were preparing for business as usual.
Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
Trevor Noah adds second show at Proctor’s Theatre
Comedian, actor, and television host Trevor Noah announced his "Off The Record" tour last week, making a stop in Schenectady at Proctor's Theatre.
Albany Capital Center hosts free pickleball clinic
"Around the Post Pickleball" hosted seven free clinics with over 150 participants on Sunday and Monday at the Albany Capital Center.
Where to get Indian food in the Capital Region
Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Catskill CSD mourns passing of former superintendent
The Catskill Central School District is in mourning after Dr. Ronel Cook, who served as the district's superintendent from July 2017 to July 2022, died suddenly over the weekend.
nippertown.com
In Session: Joe Gietl
ALBANY – Everywhere you turn within the 518 community, there’s a veritable overflow of creatives working on their projects; projects that follow them through the night and into the early hours of the morning. Where the roads of endurance and passion meet is often where you find some of the most creative output. This is certainly the case for local filmmaker, Joe Gietl, whose episodic series, The Fledgling, is about to enter another phase of promotion, as the sizzle reel is currently in post-production. I had a chance to sit down with Gietl this past week to discuss his work, and more. What follows is our conversation.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Chubby Checker, Trish Anderson, The Doo Wop Project @ Proctors, Schenectady, 11/19/2022
SCHENECTADY – Chubby Checker sang “M-I-C.”. And more than 2000 people answered back, “See you real soon.”. “Why? Because we like you,” they said in unison. And he continued on with the song that was the clarion call to a show most in the audience watched almost seven decades ago locally on black and white TVs with converters that allowed us to receive the UHF channel 35. I came late to the party because my father didn’t want to invest the $40 in a converter that would allow me to see “The Mickey Mouse Club,” “Walt Disney World,” and “Rin Tin-Tin-Tin.”
Nicole’s Catering taking Thanksgiving orders
For those looking for last-minute Thanksgiving catering options, Nicole's Catering is taking orders through Monday.
