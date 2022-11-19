ALBANY – Everywhere you turn within the 518 community, there’s a veritable overflow of creatives working on their projects; projects that follow them through the night and into the early hours of the morning. Where the roads of endurance and passion meet is often where you find some of the most creative output. This is certainly the case for local filmmaker, Joe Gietl, whose episodic series, The Fledgling, is about to enter another phase of promotion, as the sizzle reel is currently in post-production. I had a chance to sit down with Gietl this past week to discuss his work, and more. What follows is our conversation.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO