Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
wtae.com
2022 WPIAL high school football championship scores
PITTSBURGH — Champions will be crowned in four classes of high school football at Acrisure Stadium. Class 1A: Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3), 11 a.m. Class 2A: Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m. Class 3A: Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m. Class 4A:...
wtae.com
North Allegheny beats Central Catholic in WPIAL 6A Championship game
IRWIN, Pa. — The North Allegheny Tigers beat the Central Catholic Vikings 35-21 Saturday to win the WPIAL 6A championship game. This makes it the Tigers' first WPIAL title since 2012. North Allegheny Head Coach Art Walker said he was "overwhelmed" and that the team and coaches "worked so...
Season of change brings challenges to Chartiers Valley football team
This was a season of change for the Chartiers Valley football program. Following district realignment, an already tough Class 4A Parkway Conference became incredibly deep with the additions of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley moving up and traditional 5A power West Allegheny moving down. This added to a...
Top Pennsylvania Recruit Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class. Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel...
wtae.com
Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61 on Tuesday night. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 Missouri QB Cole Feuerbacher Earns PWO Offer From Pitt
The quarterback position at Pitt is something that’s been much talked about this season but more so over the last few weeks. With the upcoming decision of whether to stay or move on for Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti along with the de-commitment of 2023 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, the quarterback spot at Pitt has plenty of questions right now.
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
Vehicle rollover in Ligonier Township sends 1 from Route 30 scene for treatment
One person was transported for treatment following a one-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Ligonier Township, according to responding firefighters. The rollover crash with entrapment was reported at about 7:15 p.m. on Laurel Ridge, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher confirmed. Waterford and Ligonier firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the...
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
wtae.com
North Shore sports bar the official gathering spot for World Cup matches
PITTSBURGH — Mike's Beer Bar on Federal Street is where excited soccer fans are gathering to watch the World Cup, especially when the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team plays. That was the case Monday afternoon when USMNT competed against Wales, with a large gathering keeping wait staff on its toes.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. (WPXI/WPXI)
wtae.com
Penn Hills car break-in caught on camera
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A video camera mounted along Pennview Drive, in Penn Hills, captured three people opening doors and even getting inside vehicles to rummage through. "It's heartbreaking, to say the least, because you don't expect for that to happen in your neighborhood," said Mark Cox. "We know it happens, but this close to the holidays, I mean, come on. There's people out here and we want to feel safe, and I don't think it's OK."
wtae.com
Fight near Wood Street and Forbes Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh breaks window at Cardamone's
PITTSBURGH — New details are coming in from neighbors about a fight in downtown Pittsburgh near the corner of Wood Street and Forbes Avenue Tuesday evening. The owner of the Forbes Avenue business, Cardamone's Hair Salon, describes what he saw around 5 p.m. "There was a fight about a...
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon. Williams had been...
Comments / 0