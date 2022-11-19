ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saint Clair, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon

First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
wtae.com

2022 WPIAL high school football championship scores

PITTSBURGH — Champions will be crowned in four classes of high school football at Acrisure Stadium. Class 1A: Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3), 11 a.m. Class 2A: Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m. Class 3A: Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m. Class 4A:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

North Allegheny beats Central Catholic in WPIAL 6A Championship game

IRWIN, Pa. — The North Allegheny Tigers beat the Central Catholic Vikings 35-21 Saturday to win the WPIAL 6A championship game. This makes it the Tigers' first WPIAL title since 2012. North Allegheny Head Coach Art Walker said he was "overwhelmed" and that the team and coaches "worked so...
IRWIN, PA
wtae.com

Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61 on Tuesday night. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 Missouri QB Cole Feuerbacher Earns PWO Offer From Pitt

The quarterback position at Pitt is something that’s been much talked about this season but more so over the last few weeks. With the upcoming decision of whether to stay or move on for Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti along with the de-commitment of 2023 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, the quarterback spot at Pitt has plenty of questions right now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly

PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills car break-in caught on camera

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A video camera mounted along Pennview Drive, in Penn Hills, captured three people opening doors and even getting inside vehicles to rummage through. "It's heartbreaking, to say the least, because you don't expect for that to happen in your neighborhood," said Mark Cox. "We know it happens, but this close to the holidays, I mean, come on. There's people out here and we want to feel safe, and I don't think it's OK."
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA

