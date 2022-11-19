ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Minnesota’s firearms deer harvest down about 9 percent

ST. PAUL – The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R. She says the firearms A season which just ended this Sunday estimates 119-thousand-715 deer were harvested. It’s nine percent lower than last year and compared to the five-year average of deer harvest, it’s 17 percent less.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 22, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters during the last week of the firearms deer season. Hunter numbers were low with the snow and cold weather. Violations for the week included illegal party hunting, failure to register deer, insufficient blaze orange, and operating an unregistered ATV. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Ex-priest removed from Catholic church in St. Cloud Diocese

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A former St. Cloud priest has been officially removed from the Catholic priesthood, after using his position to manipulate a woman he was counseling into committing sexual acts. 56-year-old Anthony Oelrich pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2019 and was sentenced to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy