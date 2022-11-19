ST. PAUL – The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R. She says the firearms A season which just ended this Sunday estimates 119-thousand-715 deer were harvested. It’s nine percent lower than last year and compared to the five-year average of deer harvest, it’s 17 percent less.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO