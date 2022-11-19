SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 102-hour holiday reporting period for motor vehicle crashes began at six o’clock this morning and South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is reminding to keep safety a priority. State Fire Marshall Paul Merriman says Thanksgiving is when the most home cooking fires occur. Be sure smoke alarms are in working order. The holiday is also busy on the roadways. According to the state Office of Highway Safety, there were 195 vehicles crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday. Of those, 27 people were injured and there were two fatalities.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO