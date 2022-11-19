ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety urging safety over the holiday weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 102-hour holiday reporting period for motor vehicle crashes began at six o’clock this morning and South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is reminding to keep safety a priority. State Fire Marshall Paul Merriman says Thanksgiving is when the most home cooking fires occur. Be sure smoke alarms are in working order. The holiday is also busy on the roadways. According to the state Office of Highway Safety, there were 195 vehicles crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday. Of those, 27 people were injured and there were two fatalities.
“Look to Local” when you’re shopping for the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Retailers Association encourages shoppers to “Look to Local” this holiday season. Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says, “local shop owners recognize that many people are being careful with their money this year, so they’ve been working extra hard to make sure they have an excellent inventory of quality items to meet the needs of their customers”. Small Business Saturday, a day to support small and local businesses in our communities, is this Saturday. Towns throughout the area are celebrating the day with shops offering special “Small Business Saturday” deals.
