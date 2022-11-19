ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue linebacker has pick-six called back for excessive 'high-stepping'

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham had a pick-six against Northwestern on Saturday. It just didn’t count because he had too much fun.

Graham was penalized for “high-stepping” into the end zone on the play that gave Purdue a three-score lead for a moment. Here’s the play in its entirety. You be the judge if Graham was celebrating too much.

The penalty was even specifically for Graham’s steps.

College football’s rules allow officials to penalize players who celebrate on their way to touchdowns. It’s a ridiculous idea that prevents players from having fun — this is a game after all — and puts too much pressure on officiating crews to determine what is and isn’t an appropriate level of celebration as a defender like Graham is enjoying something that doesn’t happen all that often.

In this case it’s blatantly obvious that the officiating crew interpreted the rule a little too literally. There have been unflagged celebrations much stronger than that all across college football this season. Thinking that Graham’s celebration crosses an unnecessary line is asinine.

Thankfully for Purdue, the Boilermakers had the lead already when Graham picked the ball off. But the penalty did cost Purdue points. The Boilermakers didn’t get into the end zone after the ball was spotted at the 35 and a 47-yard field goal was no good.

Dmose
3d ago

Walter Peyton said it best years ago to one of his team mates who danced in the endzone after a TD. "Act like you've been there before". Class.

Steve Coulter
2d ago

This is a cultural issue with a certain demographic, perhaps thats why their fratricide rate is so high. Lack of respect for the opponent and each other.

Gary Davis
3d ago

don't necessarily care about the rule either way but it is in place. I am sure all the players are aware of the celebration rule. lay off the official.

