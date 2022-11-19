ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
BBC

Pop-up restaurant in parents' garden told to close

A﻿ businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission. U﻿ttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex. However, c﻿ouncillors said planning...
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
The Kitchn

Le Creuset’s Massive Sale Includes Deep Discounts on Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Giftable Cookware

Black Friday approaches, and now’s the time when you can finally bring home some of those iconic kitchenware pieces that you’ve been dreaming about. One brand that’s always on my personal wish list? Le Creuset, duh! Every kitchen needs at least one piece of Le Creuset’s iconic cookware — not only are they stunning to look at, but their top-notch construction makes them an absolute pleasure to cook with. While you can score some classic Le Creuset faves at mega-retailers including Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and QVC, you’ll find the largest selection (by far) of discounted Le Creuset pieces on the brand’s own online store. I’m talking a signature Dutch oven for nearly half off, a signature casserole dish for 20 percent off, and tons more amazing deals. Take a look at our favorite discounted cookware, serveware, and more below, and shop the entire sale here.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Simplemost

These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

