Black Friday approaches, and now’s the time when you can finally bring home some of those iconic kitchenware pieces that you’ve been dreaming about. One brand that’s always on my personal wish list? Le Creuset, duh! Every kitchen needs at least one piece of Le Creuset’s iconic cookware — not only are they stunning to look at, but their top-notch construction makes them an absolute pleasure to cook with. While you can score some classic Le Creuset faves at mega-retailers including Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and QVC, you’ll find the largest selection (by far) of discounted Le Creuset pieces on the brand’s own online store. I’m talking a signature Dutch oven for nearly half off, a signature casserole dish for 20 percent off, and tons more amazing deals. Take a look at our favorite discounted cookware, serveware, and more below, and shop the entire sale here.

22 HOURS AGO