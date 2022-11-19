Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
amazingmadison.com
Nunda woman injured in Lake County crash Monday
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Madison on Monday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened two miles north of Madison on Highway 81, near 230th Street, at around 6:20 Monday night. 80-year-old Kathleen Dragseth of Nunda was driving a 2015 Jeep...
gowatertown.net
Watertown traffic pursuit leads to drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Minnesota man was arrested Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit in Watertown. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says a deputy spotted a silver Jeep Compass speeding on 20th Avenue Southeast near the Watertown Gun Range, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver continued eastbound at a high...
gowatertown.net
Watertown man found NOT GUILTY of felony theft
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Codington County jury has found a Watertown man NOT GUILTY of Felony Grand Theft. Thirty six year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Grand Jury in July for allegedly taking property from a Watertown home in 2018. The indictment indicated the property was valued at more...
KELOLAND TV
Mom shares appreciation for medical team who saved her life
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown woman is grateful for a team of doctors and nurses who saved her life after complications following child birth. On the Fourth of July, Nicole Rislov was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. She was 36.5 weeks pregnant at the time, and doctors decided to start the inducing process.
kelo.com
Funny money circulates in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been some funny money circulating in Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff and the Brookings Police department have taken multiple reports of counterfeit twenty dollar bills being passed around in the area. The bills are a bit shorter in size, and the material is...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
q957.com
Brookings named one of the safest college towns in the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings is among the 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise. The home of South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list. To identify its...
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
q957.com
South Dakota State awarded top seed in 24-team FCS playoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The road to Frisco will go through Brookings. South Dakota State and Sacramento State have earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Neither program at the top of the seedings has ever won the national title. North Dakota State, the...
siouxfalls.business
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
pipestonestar.com
Jasper resident takes issue with mail-in voting
The day after Election Day, Sandy Moose, of Jasper, took her concerns about mail-in voting to the Jasper City Council during its Nov. 9 meeting. “I hope that you people as a council will look seriously at what is being done right now, what has been done in the past and what we should do in the future,” Moose said.
sdstandardnow.com
Brookings Pastor Carl Kline writes ‘hold fast to dreams’ because they provide us with hope. It’s up to us to make them real
It’s short; only two stanzas. And it rhymes. So it’s easy to memorize and remember. I’m talking about a poem by Langston Hughes, called simply, “Dreams.”. I’m not sure my students are dreamers, at least not in the way Hughes suggests. They seem much more focused on how they are going to get all their homework done while working low wage jobs just short of 40 hours a week (no benefits), and how they will manage to pay off their college loans.
SDSU Women take down No. 10 Louisville
Behind a stellar performance from Myah Selland and a strong defensive effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the team's final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Comments / 0