It’s short; only two stanzas. And it rhymes. So it’s easy to memorize and remember. I’m talking about a poem by Langston Hughes, called simply, “Dreams.”. I’m not sure my students are dreamers, at least not in the way Hughes suggests. They seem much more focused on how they are going to get all their homework done while working low wage jobs just short of 40 hours a week (no benefits), and how they will manage to pay off their college loans.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO