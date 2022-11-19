Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Related
Complex
Michael B. Jordan Exclusively Announces at ComplexCon That Dreamville Is Executive Producing ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
While speaking during a ComplexCon(versations) panel that also featured Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan shared that J. Cole’s Dreamville record label will be executive producing the soundtrack to his upcoming film Creed III. “I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” Jordan said while speaking towards the end of the discussion....
Complex
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
Complex
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Complex
Stream NIGO®’s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music
ComplexCon 2022 is closing out on a high note as NIGO® is set to bring his second studio album I Know NIGO! to life in Long Beach, California. Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz are set to hit the stage, and one can only expect NIGO® will have more surprises up his sleeve.
Complex
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
Verdy Chats Curating ComplexCon 2022, Culture & Bringing Back Vick
ComplexCon returned this fall to unite the worlds of art and streetwear. This year, the festival — which ran from Nov. 19-20 in Long Beach, Calif. — was creatively curated by Verdy, featuring displays, exhibitions and booths by brands that excite and inspire him. The Japanese graphic designer (and founder behind Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth) designed the event with innovation in mind. “Being the art director of ComplexCon has always been a dream of mine, so I was super excited when I got the offer during the pandemic,” Verdy tells FN in an exclusive email interview. “Aside from bringing...
Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’
Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine,...
Complex
Watch the Trailer for ‘White Noise’ Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle
The first trailer for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film White Noise is here. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1987 novel of the same name, the film will star Adam Driver, Don Cheadle and Greta Gerwig and will focus on the “hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic” American experience.
Complex
Exclusive: Pharrell Discusses His Latest Collaboration, the Moncler Maya 70
Let’s face it. Fashion collaborations have become a bit watered down in recent years. What once felt like a unique opportunity for two brands to merge their worlds into something special has largely boiled down to companies deciding which logo being placed next to theirs will generate the most dollars. But not every collaboration falls into that category. That’s especially true for anything Pharrell decides to put his name on.
Complex
Kelly Rowland Tells Booing Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ While Accepting American Music Award on Chris Brown’s Behalf
Kelly Rowland told the audience at Sunday night’s American Music Awards ceremony to “chill out” while accepting an award on behalf of Chris Brown, who was not in attendance. Brown emerged victorious in the Favorite Male R&B Artist category, with Rowland briefly addressing the crowd at the...
Complex
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Launch New Production Company, Promise ‘More Equitable’ Avenue for Creators
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced the launch of a new “talent-friendly” production company. In an interview with The New York Times, the long-time friends and collaborators broke down their plans for their newly launched production company, Artists Equity. The independent company is backed by $100 million in investment from RedBird Capital Partners, while the two men at the head of the company have contributed an “unknown amount of capital.”
Complex
‘Notorious Cree’ James Jones Stars in First MTV ‘Hidden Healers’ Video
In the series premiere of MTV’s new digital series Hidden Healers, Cree creative James Jones (whose TikTok handle is @notoriouscree) talks about his journey as a hoop dancer, his mental health problems, and a bit of the history of the Cree. “I wanted to share my story on healing...
Complex
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye to ‘Distract Him,’ Get Him off of Kim Kardashian’s ‘Case’
Julia Fox, who recently starred in a KNWLS campaign shot by Elizaveta Porodina, says she was “delusional” about being able to help the artist formerly known as Kanye West during their brief relationship. In a clip shared to TikTok on Friday, Fox responded to a remark about “dating...
Complex
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starring Mahershala Ali Hires New Director Yann Demange
Marvel Studios has tapped Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) to replace Bassam Tariq as its new director of Blade, starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. Deadline reported the latest development. Tariq stepped down as director in late October due to what a Marvel rep described as “continued shifts” in the schedule. “I’m eager to support and see how the next director builds on the foundation we’ve set,” he wrote in response to the news of his departure. “I’ll now be joining the project as an EP [executive producer] as I move on to what’s next.”
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle
Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Complex
Brandy to Reprise ‘Cinderella’ Role for New Disney+ ‘Descendants’ Film
Brandy is set to reprise her role from 1997’s live-action Cinderella for a new Disney+ film in the Descendants series, per Variety. The singer-songwriter and actress, who played the titular character in the 1997 Disney TV movie, will play Cinderella in The Pocketwatch, which will take place in the same universe of The Descendants franchise. In the 1997 musical film, Brandy starred opposite Whitney Houston, who played the Fairy Godmother. Brandy was the first Black Cinderella.
Complex
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities
Virgil Abloh’s appreciation for music, art, and design will be celebrated at the first-ever Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which is set to take place on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Performers announced include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, with the latter artist acting as curator of the one-day event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.
Complex
Where Are They Now: How ComplexCon Brands to Watch Alumni Are Growing Their Lines
Since its inception 20 years ago, Complex has done its best to constantly spotlight the brands that are next up. We may not be doing it in the pages of a print magazine anymore, but we’re still putting people on. ComplexCon, which launched in 2016, has always been a vehicle for introducing new brands that go on to be wildly successful.
Complex
Letitia Wright Rips Article Comparing Vaccine Controversy to Will Smith and Brad Pitt Abuse Scandals
Letitia Wright has spoken out after her 2020 vaccine misinformation controversy was mentioned in an article about how it and Brad Pitt and Will Smith’s “personal baggage” might have an impact on the upcoming slate of Academy Award nominations. The article in question comes from the Hollywood...
Complex
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Comments / 0