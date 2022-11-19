ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Major Injury Collision Closes Montague Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say

PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
PALO ALTO, CA
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island

BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
ANTIOCH, CA
Downtown Streets Closed For Tree Lighting

Several streets around downtown Danville will be closed Friday night for the annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree. Between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., a portion of the eastbound number one lane on Diablo Road, between El Pintado Road and the Danville Oak Tree, will close for stage installation.
DANVILLE, CA
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Woman Who Was A Fugitive For 20 Years Finally Faces Federal Judge

OAKLAND (BCN) A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000...
SAN JOSE, CA

