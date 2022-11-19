Read full article on original website
SFGate
Major Injury Collision Closes Montague Expressway
SANTA CLARA (BCN) A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
Progressive Sheng Thao wins Oakland mayoral race over moderate Loren Taylor
After two weeks of ballot counting, Sheng Thao is the next mayor of Oakland.
SFGate
Pedestrian Seriously Injured Crossing Montague Expressway On Red Light
SANTA CLARA (BCN) A man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed Montague Expressway against a red light Monday morning in Santa Clara, according to a news release from the city's police department. Police said a 22-year-old Santa Clara resident was walking in the...
SFGate
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say
PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
SFGate
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island
BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
SFGate
Downtown Streets Closed For Tree Lighting
Several streets around downtown Danville will be closed Friday night for the annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree. Between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., a portion of the eastbound number one lane on Diablo Road, between El Pintado Road and the Danville Oak Tree, will close for stage installation.
Low BART ridership could lead to drastic measures like cutting weekend service
If you don't use it, you're going to lose it.
SFGate
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
SFGate
Three People Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbing A Woman Of Her Possessions And Bulldog
PINOLE (BCN) Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons crimes as well as the theft of a French bulldog, police in Pinole announced Tuesday. Officers responded Thursday at approximately 12:36 p.m. to a report of a robbery in progress at an apartment in the 500 block of Sunnyview Drive.
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
SFGate
Woman Who Was A Fugitive For 20 Years Finally Faces Federal Judge
OAKLAND (BCN) A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000...
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
SFGate
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.
Next time you visit this dentist's office, look up.
SFGate
UC Berkeley law school debate on free speech turns into social media circus
The great complexity of free speech issues on campus was revealed this semester at Berkeley Law. How are the free speech rights of a student group to not invite speakers with particular views to be balanced against the desire to have all viewpoints expressed and have no one feel excluded?
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
