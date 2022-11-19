Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
Voice of America
Attack on Philippines Would Invoke US Mutual Defense, Says Harris in Signal to China
Jakarta — Visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Monday reiterated the U.S. commitment to the Philippines, one of Washington’s oldest allies in a region where China is expanding its diplomatic and economic clout. “We stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to...
The Guardian
Ukrainian art convoy defies Russian bombs to go on display in Madrid
A secret convoy of two trucks containing 51 rare works of art slipped out of Kyiv early last Tuesday, hours before waves of Russian missiles began raining down on the capital and other cities across Ukraine. A mission to transport the works west to Lviv, across the border to Poland...
Voice of America
Another Major Turkish Military Ground Incursion Very Likely Amid Rising Tensions in Syria Experts Say
The uptick in tension between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish militants could result in a new ground operation by Ankara, experts said, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows more comprehensive military action amid the rising nationalist sentiment in the country with elections six months away. Two people were killed and 10...
Voice of America
US Accuses Russia of 'Systemic' War Crimes
A senior U.S. diplomat this week accused the Russian forces invading Ukraine of "systemic" war crimes, saying that abuses are taking place at a scale that suggests leaders in the highest levels of the Kremlin know about and support them. Russia claimed the allegation was not supported with evidence and...
The Associated Press
With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security...
Voice of America
UN Lashes Out at Iran for Harsh Crackdown on Protests
The United Nations on Tuesday assailed Iran for the Islamic Republic’s increasingly harsh attacks on protests that were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police. More than 300 people, including around 40 children, have been killed during two...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 5:30 a.m.: Britain is to send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since Russia's invasion, the defense ministry in London said on Wednesday, the Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches
Rome — The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
Voice of America
US Seeks International Condemnation of North Korean Missile Launch at UN
United Nations — The United States is seeking international condemnation at the United Nations Security Council of North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. “We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Hit Maternity Ward
Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that overnight airstrikes by Russian forces hit a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby and wounding its mother. Authorities said the missile destroyed the two-story building in the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The state emergency service said the baby's...
Voice of America
WHO Warns of 'Life-Threatening' Winter in Ukraine
Ukraine urged residents in the capital and other areas of the country to limit electricity use as it tries to repair damage to the power grid from Russian strikes while the World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a "life-threatening" winter. "This winter will be about survival," said...
Voice of America
Ukraine Security Service Raids Kyiv Monastery Linked to Russian Orthodox Church
Ukraine's security service said Tuesday it carried out a raid at a historic Russian Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv in order to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services." The highly unusual raid took place at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, after a priest spoke...
Voice of America
Russia, Myanmar Only States to Use Landmines in 2022, Report Says
London — Russia and Myanmar are the only two countries to have used antipersonnel mines this year, according to the latestannual report from the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). Neither country is among the 164 states that are party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. The ICBL is...
Newsweek
Xi Dominates G20 Talks With Biden in Pages of China's Leading Newspaper
The People's Daily depicted China's President Xi Jinping as a sought-after statesman who was finally returning to the world stage.
Voice of America
Shelling Renews Safety Concerns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it planned to carry out inspections Monday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after two days of shelling in the area renewed concerns about the potential disaster at the site. The latest round of attacks near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant included what...
Voice of America
US Calls for De-Escalation as Fighting Between Turkey, Syrian Kurds Escalates
Washington — Renewed hostilities between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish fighters are not sitting well with the United States, which warned repeatedly Tuesday that the fighting will only serve to benefit the Islamic State terror group. Senior U.S. officials acknowledge Turkey has the right to defend itself from terrorist attacks...
Voice of America
Student Death Fuels Protests Among Iran's Azerbaijani Turks
Iranian authorities are reportedly detaining dozens of people among the Azerbaijani Turk communities in the country's northwest after a local medical student was killed during an anti-government protest last week. Aylar Haqqi, a 23-year-old medical student, was killed last Wednesday while attending protests in Tabriz. On Friday, mourners attending her...
Voice of America
Kyiv Readies for Brutal, Cold, Dark Winter
KYIV, Ukraine — When the power is out, as it so often is, the high-rise apartment overlooking Ukraine's war-torn capital feels like a deathtrap. No lights, no water, no way to cook food. And the risk of not being able to escape from the 21st floor in time should a Russian missile strike. Even when the electricity comes back, it's never on for long.
Voice of America
S. Korea's Leader Suspends Q&A With Reporters Amid Media Row
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's new president has suspended his routine morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. Since taking office in May, Yoon had regularly received questions from reporters at...
