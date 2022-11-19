ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guillermo Heredia reportedly headed to the KBO

After spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, it appears that Guillermo Heredia is heading overseas to play in 2023. Francys Romero reports that Heredia intends to sign with a KBO team and is dropping out of playing with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves...
2022 Atlanta Braves season in review: Kenley Jansen

Despite leading the National League with 41 saves in 2022, it was a year of ups and downs for Kenley Jansen as he went east for the first time in his prolific career. Let’s take a look back. How Acquired. In the frantic week following the lifting of the...
This Day in Braves History: Bob Horner is named Rookie of the Year

1952 - Eddie Mathews, Hoyt Wilhelm and Dick Groat receive first-place votes, but Dodgers pitcher Joe Black takes home the Rookie of the Year Award for the National League. 1978 - Bob Horner beats out Ozzie Smith to win the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. Horner was the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft and hit .266 with 23 home runs in just 323 at-bats.
Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Changes Agents, Battery Power Podcast, More

Though the week leading up to Thanksgiving can sometimes be action packed when it comes to MLB news, this past weekend was rather quiet. The biggest news from Sunday was the revelation that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. switched agents to now be represented by Magnus Sports. Acuna Jr.’s two younger brothers and cousin, all prospects across baseball, all are now represented by Magnus Sports.
Hot stove open thread

Another slow day for the MLB offseason as we barrel towards Thanksgiving. That said, the Pirates claimed Lewin Diaz on waivers. Do you know what’s really weird about Lewin Diaz? I’ll give you a minute. He... has... somehow provided defensive value as a first baseman?! I don’t get...
A closer look at Charlie Morton’s 2022 struggles

Charlie Morton was a workhorse again for the Atlanta Braves in 2022. Despite leading the team in starts, he had a down year, both by his recent standards, and in general, so what happened?. Although Morton did lead the team in starts, he was third in innings pitched, showing that...
Daily Hammer Podcast: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot Announced and Potential outfield targets for Braves

While the baseball offseason is all about moves teams could make to improve their teams for the future, it also offers a chance at immortality to some of the game’s past performers. On Monday, the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot was announced, and once again, former Braves Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones will look to take a major step toward deserved enshrinement in Cooperstown.
Braves News: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot announced, more

While many are waiting for the 2022-2023 offseason to really get going, Monday was significant as the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot was announced. Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez were included on the ballot for the first time with many other familiar candidates. Among those looking to have the best chance of earning the needed 75%, Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner earned two of the highest percentages last year among those on the ballot this year.
Ronald Acuña Jr. changes agents

Ronald Acuña Jr. is now represented by Magnus Sports according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Acuña will be joined at the new agency by his brothers Luisangel and Bryan along with his cousin Maikel Garcia. Luisangel is a prospect in the Rangers system while Bryan is with the Twins. Garcia is in the Royals’ system.
2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #14

Cal Conley claimed the 13th spot with 7 votes. Spencer Schwellenbach was 2nd with 5 votes, followed by Adam Maier with 4, and Blake Burkhalter with 1. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment. 2....
This Day in MLB History: November 22

1954 - The Pirates draft Roberto Clemente from the Triple A roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1957 - Mickey Mantle edges out Ted Williams to win the MVP Award in the American League. Mantle hit .365 with 34 home runs. Williams led the AL with a .388 average, 38 home runs and a .731 slugging percentage. Two Chicago writers listed Williams ninth and 10th on their ballots.

