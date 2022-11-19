While many are waiting for the 2022-2023 offseason to really get going, Monday was significant as the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot was announced. Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez were included on the ballot for the first time with many other familiar candidates. Among those looking to have the best chance of earning the needed 75%, Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner earned two of the highest percentages last year among those on the ballot this year.

