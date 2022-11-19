ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho stabbing victim called same person 7 times before her death, sister says

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

One of the four University of Idaho students found dead inside a house just off campus called the same person seven times before she was violently stabbed to death, her sister revealed.

Authorities believe Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 were killed last Sunday between 3 and 4 a.m. Nearly a week after the brutal slayings, no suspect has been identified — but Goncalves’ sister, Alivia, is raising questions about why her sister phoned a man identified only as Jack multiple times the night of her murder.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack ,” Alivia Goncalvez told Inside Edition. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”

Hours before the brutal killings, police said Chapin and Kernodle attended a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. while Goncalves and Mogen were at the Corner Club sports bar between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. They were later spotted ordering from a food truck, where they remained chatting with other patrons for about 10 minutes.

Goncalves and Mogen then got a ride with a “private party,” arriving home at 1:45 a.m., according to authorities. All four victims were back at the house before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Alivia’s claim came after authorities revealed all four victims were “likely sleeping” before the attack unfolded in the early morning hours. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt listed their causes of death as homicides by stabbing. She added some of the victims were still in bed when they were killed while “some had defensive wounds.”

The murder weapon, likely a large butcher knife, has not been found.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry when they initially responded to the rental home in Moscow, where Goncalves lived with Mogen and Kernondle. Mabutt said the walls were splattered with blood when she arrived on the scene. Evidence recovered amid the ongoing investigation suggests the attack was “targeted” and “isolated,” police said, but they did not provide further details.

TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Horror: First Look INSIDE Home Where Four Students Stabbed To Death

The grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students has left the community in shock and despair as police search for answers.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of the once-stunning home where the tragedy occurred, now left with blood-stained walls and caution tape surrounding the off-campus property. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death on the second and third floors of the home located in Moscow, Idaho. RadarOnline.com has learned the 2,295-square-foot property is located on King Rd. and came with six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Per the original...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho College Students Called Mystery Man 10 Times Before Their Death

Two of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last weekend had called a mystery man 10 times just an hour before they were murdered, according to the sister of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves began calling the mystery number seven times between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. Sunday, her sister told Inside Edition. Madison Mogen called the same number three times between 2:44 and 2:52 a.m, the sister said. Police believe the murder of the 21-year-olds, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, happened between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning while they were “likely sleeping.” Each victim was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect is still at large. Police haven’t revealed a specific motive, but described the killings as targeted.Read it at NY Post
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student’s Mom Says Cops Are ‘Wasting Time’ Investigating Her Ex

The parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students say they know who she repeatedly called an hour before the murders—her ex-boyfriend—and are certain he could not be involved.“They’re wasting their time with Jack,” Kristi Goncalves said. “And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100 percent.”Goncalves’ daughter Kaylee, 21, is one of the four students stabbed together in a home in Moscow, Idaho, last weekend—a murder mystery that has captivated the nation.Her family has...
MOSCOW, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

The four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor of Moscow, Idaho, told The New York Times that the killings were a “crime of passion” but declined to divulge further details.“With a crime...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Dog is found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders

Idaho police have confirmed that an unharmed dog was found at the crime scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road on 13 November located a dog at the residence. The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”It is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of the surviving roommates or the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old Idaho boy who went missing more than a year ago

Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child's death, CBS affiliate KMTV reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.
FRUITLAND, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Slayings Crime Scene Photos Like Ted Bundy's Dorm Massacre, Nancy Grace Reveals

Legal commentator Nancy Grace revealed the murder scene of the four college students inside their University of Idaho off campus home was eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy’s 1978 sorority house massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come one week after the four university students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho home, Grace compared the crime scene to Bundy’s attack on the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University in January 1978.Roughly 45 years ago, Bundy broke into...
MOSCOW, ID
