Have you tried the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple?

Asotin County Tied for Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in Washington State
CLARKSTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for October 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County is tied for the second lowest unemployment rate in the entire state. Asotin County's 3.1% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) came in tied with San Juan County (3.1%) and...
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves captioned the photos as...
‘Something could happen to us’: WSU students frustrated by school’s response to slayings at neighboring UI
The killings of four University of Idaho students on Sunday have left many students at neighboring Washington State University worried for their safety – and frustrated with the WSU administration’s response. Following the deaths of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20,...
"We Will Remain Flexible:" U of I President Scott Green Provides Update on Plans for Rest of Semester Following Quadruple Murder
MOSCOW - On Tuesday, University of Idaho President Scott Green issued a memo providing an update on the university's plan for the remainder of the semester following the murder of four students on November 13. "We have heard from many of you about how you hope we will proceed as...
WSP Begins Emphasis Patrols as WSU Students Leave Pullman for Holiday Break
PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol has begun conducting emphasis patrols that will continue through November 26th as Washington State University students travel across the state for the Thanksgiving holiday break. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties will be focusing on speeding violations, driving too fast for...
Idaho Clinches Postseason Berth, will Play in First Round of FCS Playoffs
Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Four Slain University of Idaho Students Scheduled for November 30 on U of I Campus
MOSCOW - A candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen is being planned for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The vigil will be held on the east lawn of the Administration Building on the University of Idaho campus. Those...
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years
Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Announces They Have Received Full Custody of Great Danes, Allowing Them to be Officially Adopted
LEWISTON - On Friday, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network announced on social media that they have received a court order giving them full custody of the 25 Great Danes involved in a hoarding case that was discovered in Lewiston earlier this year. Each of the Great Danes can now be officially adopted.
MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH HOMICIDES UPDATE
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. • Detectives believe that on November 12th, the two surviving roommates had been out in the Moscow...
Pair Arrested After Detectives Intercept Nearly 1,000 Fentanyl Pills Believed to be Intended for Distribution in LC Valley
LEWISTON - A pair of Lewiston residents were recently arrested on narcotics-related charges after detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force intercepted approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills believed to be intended for distribution in the Lewis-Clark Valley. Detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force have been investigating the pair...
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
9th Annual Clarkston FFA 'Stock the Trailer' Food Drive
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, November 19, Clarkston FFA will be collecting donations for the Asotin County Food Bank and Christmas gifts for local foster care children as part of their 9th annual 'Stock the Trailer' event!. Donation collection sites include the parking lots at the Albertsons in Clarkston, WA and...
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
Local Christmas Parades and Other Festive Events: 2022
Big Country News Connection has compiled a list of Lighted Christmas Parades and other festive events happening throughout the region this winter. If we are missing an event or you would like to get our event added to the list, contact us through Facebook Messenger or send us an email at news@bigcountry977.com.
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
Portion of 13th Street in Clarkston to be Closed Saturday as Avista Crews Replace Power Poles
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, November 19, Avista crews will replace multiple power poles in Clarkston. This work will require the closure of 13th Street between 16th Avenue and Belmont Way between the hours of 5:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Additionally, all the ramps will be closed in the area of...
2022 Winter Spirit Lighting Ceremony Scheduled for Saturday Night
LEWISTON - On Saturday, November 19, after all the hard work from volunteers setting up the display, the lights at Locomotive Park in Lewiston will be turned on for Winter Spirit 2022! The official lighting ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the lights scheduled to turn on at 6:00 p.m.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge After Discovery of Broken Planks
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed after broken planks were recently discovered, according to an official with the Nez Perce County Road Department. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State...
