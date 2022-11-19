Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022. Pam was born January 10, 1954, in Mansfield, to Charles H. and Phyllis M. (Damron) Schoonover. She married the love of her life, Bill Hicks on December 15, 1973, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Together they were faithful members of Mansfield Church of God. Pam was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved and served the Lord with all her heart, and she showed Christ’s love to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was known for her excellent cooking skills, especially her peanut butter fudge. She also enjoyed watching and ordering from QVC.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO