Knoxville, TN

Dingle leads Pennsylvania over Lafayette 74-68 in overtime

EASTON, Pa. — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime. Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10. The Leopards (1-5) were led by Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points.
