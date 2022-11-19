Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn cruises in Cancún, takes care of business against Bradley
Auburn basketball’s Cancún debut saw its best offensive performance of the young season Tuesday. The Tigers, who were shooting 41.3% from the field ahead of Tuesday, posted season highs in field goal percentage (56.4%) and 3-point percentage (47.1%) and tied a season-high in free-throw percentage (75%), with an 85-64 drubbing of Bradley to open up Cancún Challenge play.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Nothing really out of the ordinary': Will Friend, Ike Hilliard chronicle smooth transitions to co-OCs
In his first week as interim head coach, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams said he got maybe six hours of sleep in his first three days. It was long nights and early mornings, Williams said, making the shifts needed with an interim coaching staff. “Oh, we’ve been going home early,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jasaveion Moore drops 30, Loachapoka boys top BTW-magnet
On Jasaveion Moore’s 30 points, the Loachapoka boys basketball team topped Booker T. Washington magnet school in Montgomery 57-40 on Tuesday at the Larry Chapman Foundation Classic. Moore also recorded seven rebounds and six steals in the win. Khamani Key had a double-double for Loachapoka with 13 points and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis commits to Auburn
Top-10 amateur Anna Davis committed to the Auburn women’s golf team on Monday. Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this year at the age of 16. She’s made a name for herself this year playing in LGPA Tournaments and getting a shoutout from Tiger Woods on Twitter.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. David Alan TaborAugust 13, 1973 - November 12, 2022David Alan Tabor, 49 of Auburn, passed away November 12, 2022. David was a beloved husband,…
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn housing development for active adults, The Villas at Dawson Corner, coming summer 2023
The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023. Ryan Roberts, an Auburn realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate, said the site construction for this project began in June, and they plan to start building the residences by the end of the year with hopes to move in the first owners in the summer.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Food and fellowship: Harvest Evangelism preparing to feed 2,500 again this Thanksgiving
LAUREN JOHNSON Anyone looking for food or fellowship this Thanksgiving holiday can stop by the annual Harvest Evangelism Thanksgiving meal held at Lakeview Baptist Church on 1600 East Glenn Ave. in Auburn. Pastor Rick Hagans, founder and director of Harvest Evangelism, said they will be hosting a sit-down meal Wednesday...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nearly 20 local restaurants and businesses team up to feed Thanksgiving meals to first responders
William Schwenk, owner of Above and Beyond Catering in Opelika, said he felt called to do something to honor and remember Lorna Roberts, who passed away on Sept. 30 at the age of 65. She was a member of Airview Church of God in Opelika, a board member of East Alabama FCA and her late husband, Don, was an educator at Opelika High School and Lee-Scott Academy.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers County Schools moves forward with closing LaFayette High, consolidating with Valley High
JOHN WEST After years of discussion and failed attempts, the Chambers County Board of Education has finally voted to consolidate Valley High School and LaFayette High School. The new school, which has not been named yet, will be located in Valley adjacent to the Valley Sportsplex. The new location was chosen over a secondary site located in LaFayette off Highway 50.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest a man and woman on burglary and theft charges
Auburn police last weekend arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a resident and stole money. On Nov. 18, police arrested Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez, 35, of Auburn, and Mireya Romero Gonzalez, 40, of Auburn, who were developed as suspects. The arrests stem from Auburn Police responding...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police find two young children they say were kidnapped from Opelika safe in Camp Hill
UPDATE: At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Opelika Police reported both juveniles had been located safe in Camp Hill. Police said Brittney Hugley has been charged in connection to felony interference of child custody. Opelika Police also named Montell Burton as an accomplice to Hugley. According to the update, warrants are...
Comments / 0