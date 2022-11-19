ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Warmer shooting on agenda for USC, BYU in Bahamas

USC (3-1) had an up-and-down start to the season. The Trojans sputtered in a 74-61, opening-night loss to Florida Gulf Coast, and while winning three straight to follow, the one constant has been an inconsistent offense. “Our team is developing and improving,” USC coach Andy Enfield said following Friday’s 83-74...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ketk.com

CFP berth, Heisman could be on line as No. 6 USC faces No. 15 Irish

Sixth-ranked Southern California looks to close out its best regular season since 2008 and stay alive for the College Football Playoff when it hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans (10-1) capped their Pac-12 Conference slate with a dramatic, 48-45 win at crosstown rival UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ketk.com

Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker

Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim, Calif. The Huskies (3-1) scored the game’s first eight points but later trailed by 12 in the second half before succumbing 73-64 to visiting Cal Baptist on Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
ketk.com

No. 23 Texas eyes Big 12 title game, first must overcome Baylor

No. 23 Texas will look to keep its chances of playing for the Big 12 Conference championship alive when it hosts Baylor on Friday in Austin in the teams’ final-regular season game. The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) must beat Baylor and have Kansas beat No. 12 Kansas State...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy