ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Siegrist dominates, Villanova rallies past Temple 74-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and No. 24 Villanova rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple 74-71. The Wildcats trailed 57-49 after three quarters, then held Temple without a point until 4:19 remained in the game. The Wildcats led 61-59 at that point, then later a jumper by Siegrist put them up 67-62 with 2:30 remaining. Villanova did not make another shot but connected on 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute. Siegrist’s third career 40-point game was one off her career-high of 42 established last season in an overtime game against Marquette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcn247.com

Philly Pops, founded in 1979, to shut down after season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Leaders of the Philly Pops say the decades-old orchestra will cease operations after the current 2022-23 season. The organization cited a combination of circumstances including the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in prompting what it called the “difficult” decision. Longtime president Frank Giordano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the organization had faced mounting vendor debt and depressed ticket sales since the end of the pandemic shutdown. The head of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said the impending shutdown will leave Philadelphia a "less vibrant city.' The orchestra has long been a staple of Independence Week celebrations with a concert of patriotic music and of the holiday season with an annual Christmas show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcn247.com

Holiday cornucopia: NY produce market supplies the goods

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving and the holidays are the busiest times of the year for supermarkets. But all that food from the grocery store came from somewhere. In much of the Northeast, that somewhere is Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, New York, which moves about 2.5 billion pounds of fruit and vegetables destined for grocery stores, restaurants and household refrigerators. The biggest tenant at the market is S. Katzman Produce, which has been around for about a hundred years. In the days heading into Thanksgiving, the market was abuzz with activity as sellers and buyers sealed deals for tomatoes, mangoes and lettuce.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy