Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices see significant drop in metro Detroit, could set Thanksgiving record
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit have dropped back below $4 per gallon for Thanksgiving week, according to AAA Michigan. The organization reports that prices in metro Detroit dropped 29 cents to an average of $3.65 per gallon. That's still 28 cents more than this time last year.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
WILX-TV
Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Can Michigan store owners stop shoplifters?
Can they stop someone, and prevent them from leaving the store?
Lucky for Life lotto ticket worth $25K a year sold in Warren
LANSING, MI -- For the eighth time this year, a player has won a lifetime prize from the Lucky for Life game. On Friday, Nov. 19, one player matched all five white numbers drawn -- 20-24-26-33-41 -- to win a prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of their life or for at least 20 years, whichever is greater.
fox2detroit.com
Winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket was sold at a Warren smoke shop. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke and Vape at 15196 East 13 Mile Rd., and all five white balls drawn Friday matched. The winning numbers were 20-24-26-33-41. The winner...
proclaimerscv.com
Michigan Families Eligible for Food Assistance (SNAP) To Receive $95 More
Michigan families who are eligible to receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an additional $95. Eligible Michigan Families To Receive $95 Food Assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or also known as food assistance plays a very important role for residents in Michigan. This helps them...
mibiz.com
As job-seeker’s market persists, West Michigan employers boost wages to stay competitive
Grand Rapids-area employers raised wages by an average of 5.2 percent this year, an amount that exceeds historical norms as companies adjust pay to attract and retain people in a fiercely tight labor market. The wage increases for 2022 compare with 4.4 percent average pay raises area employers provided in...
Michigan State Police, Kroger team up to feed 200 families
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger have teamed up to give away 200 Thanksgiving meals to families across central and southeast Michigan. "We are especially grateful to Kroger for providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families in need," said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. "Community service is an important part of our mission, and our troopers look forward to safely delivering these meals each year." Starting Monday, meals provided by Kroger will be given to families identified by MSP Community Service troopers with help from local schools and organizations. Each meal...
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back
The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized last week DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.6 million rate increase effective Friday — but that’s significantly less than the company’s original request. In January, DTE Electric filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, but opponents in Southeast Michigan fought back against a hefty price increase […] The post MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back appeared first on Michigan Advance.
