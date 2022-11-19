Read full article on original website
Richmond’s favorite burger shop hosts Thanksgiving giveaway
Phila Burger Station, which serves up some of East Bay’s best burgers, is also a place where local families in need can fetch free turkeys and all the fixings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Sunday, community organizations and volunteers gathered to host the fourth annual charity event in...
This Bay Area Christmas fair is one of America’s best: Report
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
sonoma.edu
Holiday Toy Drive
The SSU Police Department is accepting new toys in the Sonoma State Police Department lobby for the Holiday Toy Drive. The Sonoma State University Police Department is accepting new, unwrapped toys for this holiday season. This year's holiday gift and toy drive supports families in Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park to help fill the needs of those family’s requesting assistance.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord mayor Aliano organizes Turkey dinner giveaway for those in need
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) — Thanksgiving means being grateful for family and food. However, many families struggle through the week. To help out, Concord’s mayor, Dominic Aliano, has organized another free Thanksgiving meal giveaway to help our neighbors in need. The meal includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls.
sonomamag.com
Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook
The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
Richmond Metro By T-Mobile announces Black Friday, Christmas giveaways
This Richmond cellular store has a direct line to the North Pole. The Metro By T-Mobile store in Richmond says it is giving out free tablets and phones now through Thursday, Nov. 25, and will host its annual Christmas toy giveaway and free photos with Santa Claus event on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Ian Taha, co-owner of the family business.
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers
Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
6 splendid homes in the San Francisco Bay Area
San Francisco Courtesy image Owen Kennerly designed this 2015 condo building, near the Mission and Castro districts and a block from the Valencia Corridor. This top-floor three-bedroom unit features a walnut-clad entry with hidden built-in study, an open chef's kitchen, and a two-story vaulted great room with designer lighting, oversize windows, and glass doors to a landscaped private deck with outdoor shower. Courtesy image Amenities include garage space and storage. $2,695,000. Jonathan Deason, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 412-7659. Calistoga Courtesy image The 22-acre property anchored by this five-bedroom home lies in the Mayacamas Mountains between Napa and Sonoma. The 2020 Signum-designed modular house...
Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Nearly 20% of San Mateo County residents can get a free pass for county parks
All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday, Nov. 15, to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes. Nearly 20% of all county residents are eligible for...
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge
VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...
Fire burns commercial building in Brentwood; 1 injured
BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
