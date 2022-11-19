Read full article on original website
Related
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in a rebuke of FIFA's clampdown on plans to wear armbands seen to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'
A Chelsea move for Cristiano Ronaldo is not seen as realistic by reporters.
Albany Herald
Qatar is a minefield for World Cup advertisers. One team has already lost a sponsor
Billions of people watch FIFA's World Cup every four years, a tantalizing opportunity for advertisers who want to capitalize on the feel-good fervor of the world's biggest sporting event. But this year, it's a reputational minefield for some of the world's biggest brands. Controversies over Qatar's human rights record have...
Albany Herald
Garth Lagerwey named Atlanta United president and CEO
Atlanta United FC announced Tuesday that Garth Lagerwey has been named president and chief executive officer of the Major League Soccer club. Lagerwey, most recently general manager and president of soccer of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, has signed a multi-year contract and will assume leadership of Atlanta United, Atlanta United 2 and the Atlanta United Academy effective Tuesday.
Comments / 0