Albany Herald

Qatar is a minefield for World Cup advertisers. One team has already lost a sponsor

Billions of people watch FIFA's World Cup every four years, a tantalizing opportunity for advertisers who want to capitalize on the feel-good fervor of the world's biggest sporting event. But this year, it's a reputational minefield for some of the world's biggest brands. Controversies over Qatar's human rights record have...
Garth Lagerwey named Atlanta United president and CEO

Atlanta United FC announced Tuesday that Garth Lagerwey has been named president and chief executive officer of the Major League Soccer club. Lagerwey, most recently general manager and president of soccer of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, has signed a multi-year contract and will assume leadership of Atlanta United, Atlanta United 2 and the Atlanta United Academy effective Tuesday.
