Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
The State Port Pilot
South baseball senior Jenkins signs with UNC Tar Heels
Consider this signing a warmup. South Brunswick senior baseball player Walker Jenkins signed a letter of intent Friday to attend the University of North Carolina.
Clark's Clipboard 11/22/22: Transfer portal, RB recruiting, JUCO targets and more.
-- I've discussed this previously, but I want to reiterate that the transfer portal is going to be a major factor for NC State over the next few months. The Wolfpack has 13 commits and I expect it to take a full class, which is 25. It's also important to note that the NCAA instituted a new rule where FBS programs can sign more than 25 in a class as long as the school stays at or under the maximum 85 allotted scholarships.
[Podcast] In remembrance of three Virginia kings: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry
It's ironic that I make a living on put pen to paper, but over the course of the last week, I haven't been able to really sum up my thoughts on everything that happened last week. Last weekend, the Virginia football team, instead of playing Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. James Madison: Three Things Learned
After Tuesday’s rough outing against Gardner-Webb, the first inklings of real concern started to permeate throughout about Carolina basketball. The win wasn’t inspiring, Hubert Davis talked a lot of yellow flags, and the team coming in Chapel Hill on Sunday had been an offensive juggernaut — albeit against pretty weak competition. The team just seemed to lack...something...from the squad that had the amazing run at the end of last season.
247Sports
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says
The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
Puff Johnson Ready to Elevate UNC After Making Delayed Season Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis waited but a few minutes to send in Puff Johnson as the Tar Heels’ first sub off the bench during Sunday’s defeat of James Madison, and get the junior forward’s injury-delayed season debut started quickly. Not that...
WSLS
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
Breaking down Duke's 2023 class with 247Sports' Travis Branham
Travis Branham has scouted the players in the 2023 recruiting class for years, and has his finger on the pulse of high school basketball players across the country. As he's come to know the five players that make up the Blue Devils' No. 2-ranked recruiting class, Branham has a unique perspective not only on what these players were during their development as a prep but also what they will be able to contribute on the college level once they're teammates.
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
triangletribune.com
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights
RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons. For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled...
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs
For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
Indy Rally Falls Short In State Quarterfinal Loss 44-36 At Grimsley
MINT HILL, NC – The Independence Patriots football team fell just short of an upset victory over the #1 seed Grimsley Whirlies in Greensboro on Friday night. The weather was clear but very cold for this football game. This contest may have been the biggest matchup in the state of North Carolina on Friday when these two teams locked horns in an exciting game.
Raleigh News & Observer
As state quarterfinals begin in NC high school football, who’s No. 1 in the Triangle?
Three teams from the Raleigh-Durham area remain alive in the North Carolina state high school football playoffs, and all at the 4A level. In fact, the top two teams on our Sweet 16 list will face one another this weekend. Rolesville upended rival Wake Forest in the one game that...
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0