Raleigh Christmas Parade driver named as Landon C Glass who lost control of vehicle and ‘fatally hit young girl’

A PARADE float driver has been arrested after he reportedly lost control of the wheel and barreled toward bystanders, killing a young girl and devastating a small town, cops said.

Landon C Glass, 20, is facing charges related to the death of a child who was allegedly struck at the now-canceled Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina on Saturday by a truck that was pulling a float of 200 performers.

A Christmas parade float crashed into at least one person at the North Carolina celebration Credit: AP

The truck driver, who has been named as Landon C Glass by police, was screaming that he lost control of the wheel before he crashed Credit: AP

A young girl was reportedly killed in the accident, according to local outlets Credit: AP

Landon C Glass, 20, was hit with several charges related to the horrific death Credit: AP:Associated Press

The News and Observer reports that a girl who was part of a dance troupe taking part in the parade died Saturday when she was allegedly hit by the truck.

Two sources confirmed the reported death to the outlet, they said.

Parade attendees heard the truck driver, named as Goode by police, screaming out of his window that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn't stop the truck before crashing it, according to witnesses who talked to WTVD.

The outlet said the truck driver was honking his horn and yelling for people to get out of the way.

The white truck was wheeling the CC & Co. Dance float, which had dance troupe performers as young as five years old on it.

Harrowing video footage shows a group of people rushing to the struck girl while police and brave bystanders raced down the truck and finally stopped it from rolling out of control.

The News and Observer had previously reported that one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“We started dancing in the parade, and then all of a sudden, we just heard a lot of honking," Olivia Bruce, a 14-year-old member of the dance troupe, told the outlet.

"And when we turned back, we saw the truck almost on our backs, so we turned away.”

She added: “The truck just kept going faster and then it stopped and someone was laid out on the ground. It was pretty close [to me].

"I moved out in seconds — almost got hit, too.”

The Raleigh Police Department had also previously confirmed the person who was wounded was participating in the parade.

Cheyenne Hamilton, 17, witnessed the shocking event and revealed more about the terrifying situation.

“We had just started the parade. The dancers were in the middle of the two [CC & Company] floats.

"The float behind us, their brakes started not working. And they were trying to get us all out of the way.

"But unfortunately, one of the dancers was not able to get out of the way. They pulled (the dancer) out right in front of us….”

Witnesses heard screams before a group of good Samaritans ran into the street and stopped the truck by hand, the outlet reported.

"It was just a lot of chaos, just a lot of cops running, people running...It was crazy. It was traumatizing," witness Brandon Patrick told WTVD.

Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh told the outlet: "Our hearts and prayers are just truly with the family right now and just with all of those who have been with this event.

"That's just all we can do is ask people to pray right now and lift them up."

Raleigh major Mary-Ann Baldwin made a statement on Twitter about the horrifying incident.

"Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade brings smiles to so many faces," she wrote.

"My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community."

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Julia Milstead, a city spokeswoman.

“We don’t know what happened but it’s heartbreaking. There are no words for what anyone is feeling right now.”

Fox News reports that it took six people, including two officers, to stop the truck.

Glass was reportedly interviewed by police and hit with several charges including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and wreckless driving, and carrying a firearm at a parade, WNCN reported.

The intersection where the crash occurred is closed indefinitely and people were advised to avoid the area.

Police are still investigating the accident.