UCF loses in shocker at home to Navy, control in the AAC

UCF stumbled Saturday at home 17-14 to Navy in a game that had a lot on the line for the No. 20 Knights .

Celebrating its seniors prior to UCF’s final home game of the regular season, a win by the Knights would have all but clinched their spot in the American Athletic Conference championship.

Instead, the Knights allowed the Midshipmen to rain on their parade and control the time of possession with the run from the opening drive.

“[That was] an extremely tough loss,” coach Gus Malzahn said afterward. “I’m really disappointed for our guys, especially our seniors. Give [Navy] credit, they did what it took to win the game.”

In a surprise, Malzahn benched starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for backup Mikey Keene at halftime when the Knights trailed 14-6.

Plumlee went 11-for-18 for 107 yards and 1 interception before getting pulled. He only had 2 carries for 7 yards.

“I wouldn’t say they were doing anything [that made it difficult on offense],” running back Isaiah Bowser said. “It comes back to us executing our plays and we just didn’t get it done all around as an offense. We’ve got to do better.”

Malzahn revealed that Plumlee’s right throwing shoulder was “bothering him” after he fell on it last week at Tulane and at halftime Saturday. He felt he needed to make the switch.

“The way it was going, we were going to have to throw it to get back in the game,” Malzahn said. “[Navy] was pressuring off the edge and daring us to throw it.”

Keene went 8-for-15 for 123 yards and 1 touchdown in the second half.

“Everybody knows how good of a quarterback he is,” Malzahn said about Keene.

Although Keene’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Baker gave the Knights a spark on offense to open the second half, UCF didn’t score again.

Bijan Nichols’ 45-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the third quarter ended up as the game-winner for the Midshipmen while neither team scored in the final frame.

Malzahn blamed negative plays on the Knights’ second home loss this season.

UCF allowed 5 sacks for a loss of 30 yards, finished 3 of 12 on third down and turned over the ball twice.

“That’s what stands out to me,” Malzahn said. “Second-down-and-15, 3rd-down-and-17 ... You’ve got to stay ahead of the chains against a group like that.”

Running their famous Triple-Option offense, the Midshipmen only attempted one pass while carrying the ball 63 times for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Navy fullback Daba Fofana recorded a game-high 114 yards on 20 carries while averaging 5.7 yards per rush. Junior quarterback Xavier Arline ran the ball 18 times for 24 yards and 1 touchdown.

For UCF, Baker led with 101 receiving yards on 6 catches for 1 touchdown. Bowser carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards but failed to find the end zone for just the third time this year.

It took time for the Knights to adjust to the run-heavy offense, but eventually the defense figured it out. Totaling 166 yards on the ground in the first half, Navy only ran for 82 yards after halftime.

In addition, Navy went 0-for-8 on third down after opening the game 5 of 9.

The defensive effort, however, was not backed by points as UCF never reached the red zone in the second half while punting three times.

“It was a tough loss at home on Senior Day,” Malzahn said. “We were ranked inside the Top 20 and lost to a team that we really feel like we should have beaten.

“But we didn’t get it done.”

