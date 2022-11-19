ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
WESTFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Nature’s Ways: The Striking Winterberry Holly

Few autumn sights are more striking than the early morning sun illuminating the scarlet berries and golden foliage of winterberry holly. Almost everyone knows the American holly that is used for holiday decorations, but few are familiar with the more common Pennsylvania hollies. In addition to American holly (Ilex opaca), several other species of this genus can be found in central Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins this week

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season begins this week and will include one Sunday hunting day. The season officially begins on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27. According...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board warns casino patrons not to leave children unattended

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is trying to crack down on a growing problem at casinos: children being left unattended while their caretakers gamble. The PGCB is running public service announcements on television, social media and YouTube, and casinos are putting up signs in their parking lots to prevent children from being left alone.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

