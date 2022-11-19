Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
wbut.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
State College
Nature’s Ways: The Striking Winterberry Holly
Few autumn sights are more striking than the early morning sun illuminating the scarlet berries and golden foliage of winterberry holly. Almost everyone knows the American holly that is used for holiday decorations, but few are familiar with the more common Pennsylvania hollies. In addition to American holly (Ilex opaca), several other species of this genus can be found in central Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins this week
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season begins this week and will include one Sunday hunting day. The season officially begins on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27. According...
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Turkey demand for Thanksgiving remains strong, Pennsylvania farmers say, despite inflation costs and a deadly avian flu
Pennsylvania is among the top 10 states in the country for year-round turkey production. Despite rising inflation and a deadly avian influenza affecting the availability and cost of turkeys, Pennsylvania farms say demand for fresh birds remains strong ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Bolton Turkey Farm in Bucks County raises...
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
Centre County residents face food insecurity this holiday season. Here’s how to help
Directors of the State College Food Bank and the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger Program said that demand is increasing for assistance in Centre County.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
More than $20,000 raised for Amish family in Centre County after tragic farming accidents
The Beiler family in Potter Township lost a father and three teenage sons in two separate tragedies earlier this year.
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board warns casino patrons not to leave children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is trying to crack down on a growing problem at casinos: children being left unattended while their caretakers gamble. The PGCB is running public service announcements on television, social media and YouTube, and casinos are putting up signs in their parking lots to prevent children from being left alone.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
