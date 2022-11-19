ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thanksgiving marks the start of holiday travel for families visiting each other or traveling home for the holidays. “I’m here for thanksgiving break,” said Riley Scott, a passenger who flew into Lincoln Tuesday evening. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The...
LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings. Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft. LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that...
Crash on Highway 2 disrupts traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th Street. Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes. This is an ongoing incident.
Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Works Department announced the trash, yard, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week in a press release. Wednesday, November 23 will have regular pickup. Thanksgiving Day will not have any pickup. Friday, November 24 will pick up Thursday areas. Saturday, November 25 will...
UPDATE: Lanes clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound and westbound

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, lanes are now clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound at 96th Street and at I-80 westbound near 84th Street. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to...
Warmer air is finally here

After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
Nonprofit focuses on paying it forward during the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new nonprofit is feeding those in need this holiday season. Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men and other families. But, during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it. “I just feel that we’re in a position to help,” said...
Nebraska woman killed in vehicle accident last week near Brookings

A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
Raw Video: Small fire extinguished in mechanical room at Lincoln East

Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 15 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln...
Zoo Lights returns to Lincoln Children's Zoo

Meet Leo and Anna! They'll be available as a pair when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. Soccer group started in Lincoln reaches across the world.
Attempted kidnapping in downtown Lincoln parking garage

Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men, and families. But during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it. Live report from Memorial Stadium featuring highlights of the Class D1 & D2 State Championship games. LPD Recovers Stolen Items. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Police recovered...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE

