Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The Lincoln Airport is in the middle of a renovation, expanding the number of gates from four to six, hoping to lure a new airline. LPS graduation rates rise...
1011now.com
Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thanksgiving marks the start of holiday travel for families visiting each other or traveling home for the holidays. “I’m here for thanksgiving break,” said Riley Scott, a passenger who flew into Lincoln Tuesday evening. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The...
1011now.com
‘It’s just helping support someone’s dream’: Local businesses push shopping local for holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As holiday shopping starts to ramp up, local businesses are relying on people to think of them in the coming weeks. Some Lincoln small businesses said this week kicks off their busiest time of the year and supporting them not only helps their business, but it also puts money back into the community.
1011now.com
LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings. Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft. LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that...
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
1011now.com
Crash on Highway 2 disrupts traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th Street. Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes. This is an ongoing incident.
klkntv.com
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Streets and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
fox42kptm.com
Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Works Department announced the trash, yard, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week in a press release. Wednesday, November 23 will have regular pickup. Thanksgiving Day will not have any pickup. Friday, November 24 will pick up Thursday areas. Saturday, November 25 will...
3 News Now
UPDATE: Lanes clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound and westbound
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, lanes are now clear after crashes on I-80 eastbound at 96th Street and at I-80 westbound near 84th Street. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to...
klkntv.com
Warmer air is finally here
After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 affected evening commuters near the I-680 interchange as well on Tuesday. The driver involved in the one-car crash was rattled but not injured. The crash happened near 108th Street at about 5:20 p.m., resulting in lane closures on eastbound...
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
1011now.com
Nonprofit focuses on paying it forward during the holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new nonprofit is feeding those in need this holiday season. Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men and other families. But, during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it. “I just feel that we’re in a position to help,” said...
drgnews.com
Nebraska woman killed in vehicle accident last week near Brookings
A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
1011now.com
Raw Video: Small fire extinguished in mechanical room at Lincoln East
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 15 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln...
1011now.com
Zoo Lights returns to Lincoln Children's Zoo
Meet Leo and Anna! They'll be available as a pair when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. Soccer group started in Lincoln reaches across the world.
1011now.com
Attempted kidnapping in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men, and families. But during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it. Live report from Memorial Stadium featuring highlights of the Class D1 & D2 State Championship games. LPD Recovers Stolen Items. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Police recovered...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
