After a week and a half of temperatures below average, we finally got back to normal on Sunday. This will continue for the next several days, too!. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s through the middle of the week, then a small disturbance will roll through cooling us off a little. There will be a small chance for some mixed precipitation (mainly north) on Thursday with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. We get back into the 50s as we head through next weekend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO