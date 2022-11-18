Read full article on original website
New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals
Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
KPRC 2 reporter Danielle Grossman shares her mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer
HOUSTON – It’s a disease that has staggering statistics. The current five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 11%. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month. It’s an opportunity to educate the community about this deadly disease. My mother Lisa was the most welcoming, selfless, and kind...
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
Burns Original BBQ hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Acres Homes
Who wants a free Thanksgiving dinner? 🍗 This restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and here's what's on the menu.
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said. South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports...
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots
HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
Harris County health officials give recommendations to stay vigilant during upcoming holidays
At last check, the COVID tracker in Harris County showed low community spread but doctors warn that can change as the the holidays get closer.
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
Houston's noise ordinance 'not working,' say residents, bars
13 Investigates found just one percent of calls from residents complaining about loud noise end up with a citation issued.
Parents angry at HISD for planning to move special education students to home schools
"Y'all do not listen. Y'all don't understand. And y'all have no compassion, nor do you have a heart," one parent said.
Montgomery County Food bank gears up for increase in need for holidays
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Heading into the holidays, the Montgomery County Food Bank expects an increase in local need due to economic stress and inflation. “In the previous fiscal year, we served an average of 53,000 neighbors a month, but just since the…
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
3 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning. The shooting initially happened in the 6500 block of Main Street. The victims drove their vehicle to a gas station in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.
