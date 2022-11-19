ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pro Football Rumors

Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update

The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons to start Marcus Mariota at QB while in playoff hunt

After back-to-back losses featuring subpar performances from quarterback Marcus Mariota, there has been some speculation that Atlanta could bench the 2015 first-rounder in favor of third-round rookie Desmond Ridder. However, as long as the Falcons remain in the playoff hunt, they will continue to deploy Mariota under center, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Texans considering quarterback change?

The Texans finished with one first-half first down in Sunday’s one-sided loss to the Commanders, and a week after Lovie Smith indicated it was not time to consider making a quarterback change, the rebuilding team seems to be changing its tune. Houston is considering benching Davis Mills for veteran...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Dolphins HC remains optimistic CB Byron Jones will play this season

Byron Jones is moving toward a lost season, but the Dolphins are not giving up hope on the eighth-year defender. Mike McDaniel did confirm Jones is still not ready to practice due to the ankle and Achilles operation he underwent in March. While the high-priced cornerback was expected to be ready for training camp, it has obviously brought concern he remains on the shelf into Thanksgiving week. McDaniel said this week he is optimistic Jones will, in fact, suit up at some point this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes.
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons fear torn MCL for TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons appear to be in line for an extended absence from one of their top young players. Following an MRI on Monday, tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Rapoport notes that the injury, if confirmed,...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL

The news comes as little surprise after Robinson was carted off the field midway through the game. It nevertheless represents a major blow to New York’s WR room, which was already dealing with a number of injuries. The second-rounder had put up modest numbers through most of the season before the Week 11 loss to Detroit. With nine catches for 100 yards, Robinson had his most productive game to date, and logged a snap share above 70% for the second consecutive week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos RB Chase Edmonds suffers high ankle sprain

The 26-year-old had a career year in 2021, operating in a timeshare with James Conner in Arizona. He racked up 592 yards on the ground (at an average of 5.1 yards per carry), adding 311 yards through the air. That earned him a two-year, $12.6M deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami made a number of moves aimed at improving their ground game relative to the previous season.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots o-linemen David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn to miss time

Andrews has been the longtime center in New England since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. While he’s missed his fair share of games in the past with injuries, a seven-game season would easily be a career-low for the 30-year-old out of Georgia. Andrews left today’s game with a thigh injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He’ll undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the Patriots are reportedly not expecting good news as they fear the injury may end his season.
GEORGIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Lions CB Jeff Okudah likely out for Week 12

Okudah exited Detroit’s win over the Giants on Sunday after a collision with teammate Will Harris and did not return. Given the short turnaround – not to mention the parameters of the league’s new concussion protocols – it would be nearly impossible for the Ohio State product to suit up in two days’ time.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams expected to play in Week 11

Sunday could mark the first time this season that Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams start and finish a game together. As Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports, both players were full participants in practice on Friday and are expected to play in the Bolts’ Week 11 matchup with the division-rival Chiefs.
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers announce starting quarterback for Week 12 vs. Broncos

Last week, Steve Wilks said he wanted Sam Darnold to see some action. While the Carolina interim head coach was not yet certain when that would come, clarity emerged Tuesday. Per a team announcement, Darnold will start against the Broncos in Week 12. The Panthers are pivoting to their primary 2021 starter, who has missed all of this season due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered during training camp. This will be Darnold’s 50th career start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Browns C Ethan Pocic to miss multiple weeks

Pocic had played every snap so far this season before going down during the first drive of Cleveland’s loss to the Bills on Sunday. Along the way, the 27-year-old established himself as a vital member of the Browns’ offensive front, one which has paved the way for the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the league this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB

In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

