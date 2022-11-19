Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. no longer favored to be first overall pick?
Entering the 2022 college football season, it was widely understood that the top of this year’s draft class would be more highly-touted than the previous spring’s crop of prospects. The presumed No. 1 pick was Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. As the regular season winds down, however, that may no longer be the case.
Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update
The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
Falcons to start Marcus Mariota at QB while in playoff hunt
After back-to-back losses featuring subpar performances from quarterback Marcus Mariota, there has been some speculation that Atlanta could bench the 2015 first-rounder in favor of third-round rookie Desmond Ridder. However, as long as the Falcons remain in the playoff hunt, they will continue to deploy Mariota under center, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Commanders activate DE Chase Young from PUP list
Stashed on the PUP list throughout the season, Chase Young is back on the Commanders’ 53-man roster. The team used the third of its eight allotted injury activations on Young, whose activation window was set to close Wednesday. The third-year defensive end is not a lock to play against...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to be gametime call; OT D.J. Humphries out
This season has not gone according to plan for the Cardinals, who were 8-2 at this point last season. Things can turn towards a more positive direction with a win over their division opponent, the 49ers, tomorrow night. Unfortunately, they will be attempting to do that without their starting left tackle and potentially without their star quarterback.
Texans considering quarterback change?
The Texans finished with one first-half first down in Sunday’s one-sided loss to the Commanders, and a week after Lovie Smith indicated it was not time to consider making a quarterback change, the rebuilding team seems to be changing its tune. Houston is considering benching Davis Mills for veteran...
Report: Dolphins HC remains optimistic CB Byron Jones will play this season
Byron Jones is moving toward a lost season, but the Dolphins are not giving up hope on the eighth-year defender. Mike McDaniel did confirm Jones is still not ready to practice due to the ankle and Achilles operation he underwent in March. While the high-priced cornerback was expected to be ready for training camp, it has obviously brought concern he remains on the shelf into Thanksgiving week. McDaniel said this week he is optimistic Jones will, in fact, suit up at some point this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes.
Falcons fear torn MCL for TE Kyle Pitts
The Falcons appear to be in line for an extended absence from one of their top young players. Following an MRI on Monday, tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Rapoport notes that the injury, if confirmed,...
Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL
The news comes as little surprise after Robinson was carted off the field midway through the game. It nevertheless represents a major blow to New York’s WR room, which was already dealing with a number of injuries. The second-rounder had put up modest numbers through most of the season before the Week 11 loss to Detroit. With nine catches for 100 yards, Robinson had his most productive game to date, and logged a snap share above 70% for the second consecutive week.
Broncos RB Chase Edmonds suffers high ankle sprain
The 26-year-old had a career year in 2021, operating in a timeshare with James Conner in Arizona. He racked up 592 yards on the ground (at an average of 5.1 yards per carry), adding 311 yards through the air. That earned him a two-year, $12.6M deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami made a number of moves aimed at improving their ground game relative to the previous season.
Patriots o-linemen David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn to miss time
Andrews has been the longtime center in New England since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. While he’s missed his fair share of games in the past with injuries, a seven-game season would easily be a career-low for the 30-year-old out of Georgia. Andrews left today’s game with a thigh injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He’ll undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the Patriots are reportedly not expecting good news as they fear the injury may end his season.
Lions CB Jeff Okudah likely out for Week 12
Okudah exited Detroit’s win over the Giants on Sunday after a collision with teammate Will Harris and did not return. Given the short turnaround – not to mention the parameters of the league’s new concussion protocols – it would be nearly impossible for the Ohio State product to suit up in two days’ time.
Lions designate first-round pick Jameson Williams for return
Fresh off a victory that extended their winning streak to three games, the Lions could have a significant addition coming soon. The team announced on Monday that they opened rookie wideout Jameson Williams‘ practice window. That gives him three weeks to be activated from the NFI list. If he...
Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams expected to play in Week 11
Sunday could mark the first time this season that Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams start and finish a game together. As Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports, both players were full participants in practice on Friday and are expected to play in the Bolts’ Week 11 matchup with the division-rival Chiefs.
Panthers announce starting quarterback for Week 12 vs. Broncos
Last week, Steve Wilks said he wanted Sam Darnold to see some action. While the Carolina interim head coach was not yet certain when that would come, clarity emerged Tuesday. Per a team announcement, Darnold will start against the Broncos in Week 12. The Panthers are pivoting to their primary 2021 starter, who has missed all of this season due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered during training camp. This will be Darnold’s 50th career start.
Eagles expect TE Dallas Goedert, DT Jordan Davis to return in regular season
The Eagles have been dealt notable blows on each side of the ball recently, but they are in line to get both tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis back before the postseason begins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles expect both players to be activated later in the regular season.
Browns C Ethan Pocic to miss multiple weeks
Pocic had played every snap so far this season before going down during the first drive of Cleveland’s loss to the Bills on Sunday. Along the way, the 27-year-old established himself as a vital member of the Browns’ offensive front, one which has paved the way for the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the league this season.
Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain Titans offensive coordinator
For now, however, Downing remains in place as Tennessee’s OC. Though, Mike Vrabel was quick to caution that status depends on the findings of these investigations. A Downing suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy will likely commence at some point, but nothing will presumably come to pass until his criminal case concludes.
Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB
In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
Report: NFLPA alleging collusion over fully guaranteed QB contracts
The Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson was the most controversial storyline of the 2022 offseason, in no small part due to the nature of the contract he signed upon being traded to Cleveland. That five-year, $230MM deal was fully guaranteed, leading many to wonder if a new precedent had been set for high-end quarterbacks in future deals.
