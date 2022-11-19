ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs Jets 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

 4 days ago
We’ll get to see if the sequel is better than the original when the New England Patriots and New York Jets run back their previous Week 8 meeting in a much-anticipated rematch on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots defense went into East Rutherford and completely spoiled the party for quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense in the first meeting. Sure, Wilson threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions and finished with a 27.1 QBR.

The night before Halloween was a real fright fest for the Jets.

But make no mistake, the Patriots offense sputtered and failed as well. Granted, they consistently got the ball into field goal range enough to win the game off the leg of kicker Nick Folk, but the Jets defense was clearly causing problems throughout the game. Mac Jones went 24-of-35 passing for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Will the rematch be another all defensive affair, or will the offenses show more life with both teams coming off the bye week?

Game information

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (230) and New York (385)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and New York (824)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots -190, Jets +160

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -3.5, Jets +3.5

Over/Under (O/U): 37.5

Weather

Temperature – 37 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 20mph

